Lexar Expands Their Professional SILVER Card Lineup with Three New Cards

These cards provide outstanding performance for an exceptional experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Key Features

205MB/s* max read speed

150MB/s* max write speed (140MB/s* for Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card)

Rated V30 for up to 4K 60fps video recording

60fps video recording Built for durability – drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant**

Includes Lexar Recovery Tool and a lifetime limited warranty***

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce three new additions to its Professional SILVER card lineup: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card, the SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card, and the SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card.

The SILVER series features outstanding performance of 205MB/s max read speeds to expedite transfers and reduce wait times and 150MB/s write speeds (140MB/s for Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card) to capture even fast action. Users can achieve max read speeds by pairing the cards with the Lexar® Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader, which can simultaneously read an SD card and a microSD card. Rated V30, the SILVER Series cards are designed to record 4K video in up to 60fps. These cards are also designed with real life in mind and are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant** so they can stand up to all sorts of environments. They also offer users peace of mind with the Lexar Recovery Tool, which allows users to recover accidentally deleted files, and a lifetime limited warranty.

"Our SILVER series cards offer outstanding performance and reliability for users who want to capture great shots and video in 4K," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. "We're excited to offer our customers more product options so that they can find the solution that best suits their needs."

The SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card and the SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card are compatible with a variety of cameras and other devices, including models from Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more. The SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card offers extensive compatibility with a variety of devices, including products from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo, and SteamDeck.

The SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 64GB (MSRP of $14.99), 128GB (MSRP of $29.99), and 256GB (MSRP of $59.99). The SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 128GB (MSRP of $29.99) and 256GB (MSRP of $59.99). The SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 128GB (MSRP of $24.99), 128GB 2-Pack (MSRP of $49.99), 256GB (MSRP of $44.99), and 256GB 2-Pack (MSRP of $89.99). The Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader is available now at MSRP of $17.99.

Availability

SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card – Amazon

SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card – Amazon

SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card – B&H

Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader - Amazon

Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader – B&H

Media Elements

Press Images

Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card

Professional SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card

Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Up to 205MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Temperature resistance: operation-25°C to 85°C, storage -40°C to 85°C. X-ray protection: up to 100mGy (equivalent to airport X-ray machine exposure). Waterproof: IPX7, 1m deep water for 30 min. Vibration-proof: 10-2000Hz. Magnetic-proof: 15000Gauss. Shock resistance: 1500G shock. Drop protection: 1.5m drop. Wear-out resistance: up to 10,000 times plugging and unplugging.

***Limited lifetime warranty is limited to 10 years from purchase in Germany and regions not recognizing lifetime warranty.

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexarmemory/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected] , https://americas.lexar.com/

SOURCE Lexar International