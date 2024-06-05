Lexar Introduces High-Performance, Rugged ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

Built for speed with 2000MB/s max read/write and designed for durability with water and dust resistance

Key Features

Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of 2000MB/s max read/write speeds* for accelerated data transfers

Rated IP66 to protect against both water and dust

Rugged design is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls

Stays cool even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed

Includes Lexar® DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution

Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, gaming consoles, iPhone 15 series, and more

Includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is pleased to announce the introduction of the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD to its portable SSD family of products.

Built for speed and designed for durability the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is perfect for professional photographers, videographers, content creators, and gamers. It delivers stunning speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write* and the drive's clever design also keeps temperatures low even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed. Built for travel, the drive features a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged construction that withstands drops up to 3 meters.

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD also offers extensive compatibility – including PC, Mac, Tablet, iPad, Android, iPhone 15 Series, Xbox X|S, PS4, and PS5. It includes Lexar® DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution to help keep files secure and includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables for convenience.

"The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is the perfect rugged drive to withstand the harsh elements when on the go or everyday hazards at home," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "It delivers exceptional durability combined with the accelerated performance and superior reliability that Lexar customers expect."

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is compatible with PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 series, gaming consoles, and more. It is available in 2TB for an MSRP of $254.99 and 1TB for an MSRP of $149.99. In addition to these capacities, a 4TB version will be available in Q3 2024.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosure

*Up to 2000MB/s read transfer, up to 2000MB/s write. Speeds based on internal testing on device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB = 1,000,000 bytes.

