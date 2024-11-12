Lexar Introduces Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station, Workflow Portable SSD, Workflow Reader Modules, and Three CFexpress 4.0 Cards

Solutions that Reimagine and Accelerate Professional Workflows

Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station

● Customize 6 bays with Lexar Professional Workflow Portable SSDs and Readers, plus daisy-chain up to 6 docks

● Thunderbolt™ 4 accelerates workflow to 40Gbps for fast, efficient offloads

● Pair with Lexar Workflow Portable SSDs to simultaneously back up content

● Supports CFexpress 4.0 Type B, CFexpress 4.0 Type A, and UHS-II SD and microSD cards, and Professional Workflow Portable SSD

Available Modules and Accessories (sold separately)

● Professional Workflow Portable SSD, 2TB-4TB, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 of up to 2000MB/s*

● Professional Workflow Dual-Slot SD UHS-II Card Reader

● Professional Workflow SD/microSD UHS-II Card Reader

● Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card Reader

● Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Reader

CFexpress 4.0 Cards

● CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND, 1TB

● CFexpress 4.0 Type B GOLD, 512GB-1TB

● CFexpress 4.0 Type A GOLD, 640GB-1TB

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce their Professional Workflow solutions—the Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station, the Professional Workflow Portable SSD, the Professional Workflow Dual-Slot SD UHS-II Card Reader, the Professional Workflow SD/microSD UHS-II Card Reader, the Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card Reader, and the Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Reader.

For photographers, videographers, production teams, and media professionals in the studio, the Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station provides unparalleled convenience and performance. It lets users build a customized workflow solution that best suits their needs by adding different modules. From portable SSDs that allow the user to simultaneously back up to multiple drives at once to a variety of card readers that offload images and footage fast, the Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station maximizes productivity and simplifies logistics. Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity to deliver amazing 40Gbps speed, Workflow also supports 8K display to supported monitors and features a meticulous design that offers heat-dissipating, scratch-resistant aluminum housing, high-efficiency airflow channels, extra USB-C and USB-A ports, and a built-in fan to maintain maximum performance.

The readers are designed to work seamlessly with the Workflow docking station and offer great performance that make them a must-have even when not using the dock. The Professional Workflow Dual-Slot SD UHS-II Card Reader and the Professional Workflow SD/microSD UHS-II Card Reader both allow users to offload two cards simultaneously and deliver transfer speeds up to 312MB/s.* The CFexpress 4.0 Type A Reader delivers read speeds up to 1800MB/s and write speeds up to 1650MB/s* for maximized efficiency and is backwards-compatible with CFexpress 2.0 Type A cards. The CFexpress 4.0 Type B Reader supports speeds up to 40Gbps* and is backwards-compatible with CFexpress 2.0 Type B cards.

The Professional Workflow Portable SSD provides rugged, durable performance for the professional workflow. With max read/write speeds of 2000MB/s it accelerates post-production processes to help users maximize their efficiency. Its IP68 rating** signifies that it offers the highest level of protection against water and dust, while it's Thermal Control Design ensures the drive stays cool even at top speeds.

"Our Professional Workflow series of products provide exceptional convenience paired with powerful performance to help creative professionals customize a workflow system that suits their post-production needs and can help them maximize their efficiency," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.

The CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Card leverages PCIe 4.0 technology to capture stunning, seamless, cinema-quality 8K RAW video with max read speeds of 3700MB/s, max write speeds of 3400MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 3200MB/s to dramatically expedite post-production.* It is measured against 8-point protection testing to ensure it is temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, 12,000x wear-out resistant, dust-proof (IP5X), 5m drop-proof, shock-resistant, 7x more compression-resistant than SD cards, and bend-resistant.***

The CFexpress 4.0 Type A GOLD Card delivers impressive PCIe 4.0 performance of 1800MB/s max read and 1650MB/s max write* speeds. Users can shoot cinema-quality video with no dropped frames thanks to sustained write speeds up to 1400MB/s* and optimize their workflow by pairing it with the Lexar Professional Workflow CFexpress 4.0TM Type A Card Reader (sold separately).

The CFexpress 4.0 Type B GOLD card offers users incredible 3600MB/s max read and 3300MB/s max write* and sustained write speeds of 3000MB/s* allow them to shoot cinema-quality video with no dropped frames.

"Our CFexpress 4.0 Cards not only have exceptional performance that gives photographers and videographers more creative freedom, but they also greatly accelerate post-production to help professionals maximize their efficiency," said Sherry Chiang, Product Marketing Manager.

The Workflow products will be available starting in early November. The CFexpress 4.0 cards are available now.

CFexpress 4.0 Cards

CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Card (1TB) $999.99

CFexpress 4.0 Type B Gold Card (1TB) $449.99

CFexpress 4.0 Type A Gold Card (1TB) $649.99

Professional Workflow Series

Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station $599.99

Professional Workflow Portable SSD (4TB) $499.99

Professional Workflow Portable SSD (2TB) $299.99

Professional Workflow Dual-Slot SD UHS-II Card Reader $49.99

Professional Workflow SD/microSD UHS-II Card Reader $49.99

Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card Reader $99.99

Professional Workflow CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Reader $99.99

Availability

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Performance may vary depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors.

**Rated as IP68 and 5-meter anti-drop based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Actual water, dust, and drop resistance capabilities may vary. Damage caused by liquid, dust, and drops is not covered under warranty.

***Temperature-Proof: Operation -12°to 72°C, Storage -25°C to 85°C

Vibration Resistant: 10~2000Hz

Wear-out resistance: up to 12,000 times of plugging and unplugging

IP5X Dust-Proof

5-meter drop-proof

Shock Resistant: 1500G shock

70N compression resistance

