Lexar Introduces SL600 Portable SSD with Blazing-fast Performance up to 2000MB/s

This USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 SSD is the perfect portable drive for on-the-go backups and super-fast transfers

SAN JOSE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Features

Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read/write*

Durable, aluminum enclosure for protection and shock- and vibration-resistance**

Includes Lexar® DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files***

Includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables

Carabiner loop to secure the drive to your travel bag

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the Lexar® Professional SL600 Portable SSD. With spectacularly fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and write, it's perfect for photographers, videographers, and content creators as well as business professionals looking to back up or transfer massive files on the go or shoot photos and video directly to the drive.

It features a durable, aluminum enclosure that helps protect users' files from bumps and drops while traveling or on location while also providing shock- and vibration-resistance.2 For further security it also comes with Lexar DataShield™, a 256-bit AES encryption software so users can ensure their sensitive files remain private. It includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables, so it is compatible with a wide range of devices and a carabiner loop allows users to secure it to their bag.

"We understand that many creative professionals need solutions that expedite their workflows and make their jobs easier. The Lexar® Professional SL600 Portable SSD does just that by offering blazing fast read and write speeds that allow creatives to spend more time focusing on their craft rather than waiting for files to transfer," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.

The Lexar® Professional SL600 Portable SSD comes in three capacities and is available for $129.99 for 1TB and $174.99 for 2TB. It will also be available in a 4TB capacity at the end of Q2. It is compatible with a wide range of Type-A and Type-C devices, including DSLR and mirrorless cameras, Mac and Windows PCs, Android and iPhone devices, and PlayStation and Xbox systems.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds. Speeds based on internal testing on device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB = 1,000,000 bytes.

**Shock resistance (1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave) and vibration resistance (10~2000Hz, 20g, 1 Oct/min, 30min/axis (X, Y, Z)) . Based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

***Security safeguards, by their nature, are capable of circumvention. Lexar does not guarantee data will be 100% secure from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction.

