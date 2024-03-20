Lexar Introduces the SL500 Portable SSD, a High-Performance Drive in a Compact Form Factor

Supports Apple Pro Res recording so users can shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Key Features

Incredible US- B 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write** to transfer files fast

Thin, compact, and durable metal design

Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more

Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience

Includes Lexar® DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files***

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to introduce the SL500 Portable SSD, the latest addition to its portable SSD lineup. Featuring a super-slim, solid aluminum unibody construction that fits in the palm of your hand, the Lexar® SL500 Portable SSD delivers exceptional 2000MB/s max read and 1800MB/s max write speeds* for maximized efficiency.

The SL500 Portable SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices. It is a slim and convenient companion for the iPhone 15 series, serving as a backup for photos, videos, and more. It pairs especially well with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. It supports Apple Pro Res Recording allowing users to shoot directly to the drive in 4K at up to 60FPS. Paired with Mac® OSX 10.6+, Windows® 11/10/7/8, or Android 4.4+, it offers substantial extra storage. It can also be used to store massive game files for PlayStation™4, PlayStation™4 Pro, PlayStation™5 with system software version 4.50 or higher (playing or storing PS4™ games; storing PS5™games), Xbox One, and Xbox™ Series™ X | S (playing or storing Xbox One™ games; storing Xbox Series X | S games). It also comes with Lexar DataShield™, a 256-bit AES encryption software to keep files secure***.

"Whether users are looking to speed up their work or accelerate their creativity, this drive delivers the performance needed to take projects and pursuits to the next level," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "It's incredible read and write speeds translate into both faster downloads and faster transfers."

The SL500 Portable SSD is available in 2TB at $229.99 and will be available in a 4TB capacity at the end of Q2.

Availability

Media Elements

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Compared to listed specifications of leading brands' similar products.

**Up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write speeds. Speeds based on internal testing on device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB = 1,000,000 bytes.

***Security safeguards, by their nature, are capable of circumvention. Lexar does not guarantee data will be 100% secure from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction.

