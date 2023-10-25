Lexar Introduces THOR OC DDR5 and DDR4 Desktop Memory Modules in the United States

High-performance memory with built-in heat dissipation to keep users' systems running cool while multitasking.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexar® THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory

Up to 6000MT/s* with timing as low as CL32

Durable, heatsink in solid aluminum for superior heat dissipation

Low-profile form factor is perfect for compact PC builds

On-die ECC and PMIC for improved stability, reliability, and efficiency

Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ overclocking and compatible with mainstream DDR5 motherboards

Lifetime limited warranty**

Lexar® THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory

High-speed DDR4 memory improves performance – 3200MT/s

Features an aluminum heat-spreader for highly efficient heat dissipation

Accelerate your PC performance for multitasking

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory. Featuring a complete redesign that pays homage to Thor's hammer, this memory also boasts a durable, solid aluminum heatsink that more than stands up to the challenges of overclocking by providing superior heat dissipation.

Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory delivers up to 6000MT/s* with timing as low as CL32 for a truly next-gen experience. It features a low-profile form factor that is perfect for compact PC builds. It also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking and is compatible with most DDR5 motherboards.

Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory's on-die Error Correction Code (ECC) offers improved stability and reliability while its on-board Power Management IC (PMIC) enhances power efficiency.

Another option for PC users is THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory. It offers 3200MT/s performance with timing of CL16 and is designed for PC enthusiasts and extreme gamers. It has an aluminum heat spreader with a winged design to keep systems running cool and is compatible with INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen.

"Our THOR OC DDR5 Memory combines next-gen performance with enhanced heat dissipation to easily accommodate overclocking while keeping temperatures in check," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "Plus, our customers can be assured we stand behind it thanks to a lifetime limited warranty."

THOR OC DDR5 Memory is available in a 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) at both 5600MT/s for MSRP of $92.99 and 6000MT/s for MSRP of $104.99

THOR OC DDR4 Memory is available in 16GB (2 x 8GB) and 32GB (2 x 16GB) modules at 3200MT/s. It is compatible with major motherboard brands and has an MSRP of $38.99 for 16GB and $64.99 for 32GB.

Availability

THOR OC DDR5 - Amazon

THOR OC DDR4 - Amazon

Media Elements

Press Images

Product Information

THOR OC DDR5

THOR OC DDR4

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Lifetime limited warranty is limited to 10 years from purchase in Germany and regions not recognizing lifetime warranty.

