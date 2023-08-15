Lexar Introduces Two New Silver Series Cards: Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series and Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card

Lexar's SILVER series of products give professionals the superior performance and relentless reliability they require

Key Features

Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series

For photographers and videographers who shoot high-quality images and 8K video

video High-speed transfers with up to 1750MB/s* read

Write speeds of up to 1300MB/s*

Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card

Shoot stunning videos in Full-HD and 4K

Capture extended lengths of video thanks to capacities up to 512GB

With read speeds up to 280MB/s, save time with a dramatically accelerated workflow*

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two new cards: the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series and Lexar® Professional SILVER PRO SD card.

The Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series boasts transfer speeds of up to 1750MB/s*** read to transfer high-resolution photos and video footage—and its write speeds of up to 1300MB/s***, paired with high-capacity options, allow users to quickly capture a high volume of photos and videos—making it a perfect card for photographers and videographers.

Designed for photographers and videographers looking to shoot in Full-HD and 4K, the Lexar SILVER PRO SDXC card delivers superior performance to capture great shots and accelerate workflows. It features write speeds up to 160MB/s* and is rated V60 to capture stunning 4K video and gorgeous still images. It is available in high capacities up to 512GB and provides read speeds of up to 280MB/s**. Together these features allow creative professionals to keep shooting for longer and also reduce transfer times when moving photos for post-production work.

Both cards come with generous warranties that speak to the reliability of Lexar products. The Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER comes with a lifetime limited warranty while the Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

"We're confident that enthusiasts and emerging professionals will be thrilled with how these cards can help them get the job done and allow them more freedom in pursuing their creative endeavors," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing.

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Cards SILVER Series are compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras and are available at an MSRP of $169.99 for 512GB, $139.99 for 256GB, and $99.99 for 128GB. The Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card is compatible with UHS-II devices and is backwards-compatible with UHS-I devices. It is available at an MSRP of $179.99 for 512GB, $97.99 for 256GB or $169.99 for a 256GB 2-pack, and $49.99 for 128GB or $94.99 for a 128GB 2-pack.

*Up to 280MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Highest transfer speeds achieved only when paired with an SD UHS-II reader.

***Up to 1750MB/s read transfer, up to 1300MB/s write speed. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual sustained speed may vary depending on host device.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

