Lexar Offers Great Deals for Holiday Shoppers During Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is offering great deals on holiday tech through the Lexar store on Amazon. From portable SSDs to memory cards, DRAM to USB flash drives, shoppers will find deals for up to 50% on products for everyone on their gift list. Products are on sale November 21 – December 2.

Customers will find the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD which delivers rugged IP66-rated protection along with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of 2000MB/s max read/write speeds.* The drive also features a unique Thermal Control Design to ensure the drive maintains optimal temperature even at high speeds.

The SL500 Portable SSD allows users to shoot Apple ProRes video straight to the drive when used with an iPhone 15 (or higher). It offers incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write1 in a thin, lightweight, and durable metal design easily fits in a pocket.

The NM790 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD with Heatsink offers exceptional performance of 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write – up to twice as fast as PCIe Gen 3 SSDs. Compatible with PS5, it includes a heatsink to keep systems cool for better performance and power efficiency.

The PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Card comes in capacities up to 1TB to store more games. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other portable gaming devices, it's designed to score big with gamers on anyone's gift list.

The Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card offers 205MB/s max read speed* to expedite transfers and reduce wait times and 150MB/s max write speed* and a V30 rating to ensure stutter-free 4K 60FPS videos.

The Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card also delivers 205MB/s max read speed* to expedite transfers and reduce wait times and 150MB/s max write speed* and a V30 rating to ensure stutter-free 4K 60FPS videos.

"We're always excited to be able to offer our customers deals on great products for holidays," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. "Our high-performance products are sure to delight recipients while these great prices will thrill gifters."

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

