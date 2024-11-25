Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card and SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set Win CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Lexar's Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card and SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set Recognized as CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honorees in Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps, and Imaging Categories.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce it was recognized as a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree in two categories – Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps and Imaging.

The annual CES Innovation Awards® program honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a variety of consumer technology product categories and designates the highest rated in each category as Best in Innovation.

The Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card was a top-scoring product in the Imaging category. Built with superior PCIe 4.0 technology, this card delivers 3700MB/s max read, 3400MB/s max write, and 3200MB/s minimum sustained write speeds.* This high performance enables a VPG400 rating that helps ensure seamless capture of 8K RAW video while leveraging pSLC technology delivers a longer life span (up to 30000TBW), increased data reliability, lower power consumption, and the ability to store data for longer.

In the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category, the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set got the nod from the panel of industry experts. This attach-and-go portable SSD easily attaches to phones and laptops with its magnetic sleeve and comes with an additional magnetic ring to use with another device. Exceptional USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance with blazing-fast speeds of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write accelerate data transfers for more efficient work and supports Apple ProRes recording.

Lexar is proud to be recognized by CES," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "Lexar has long been a company driven by innovation and we're excited to share these new cutting-edge solutions with the CES community in Las Vegas."

Both products will be on display, along with many other Lexar products, at CES at the Lexar booth #21842 in the Central Hall at the LVCC.

Availability

Lexar Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexarmemory

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo, Lexar International, 7149872498, [email protected], https://americas.lexar.com/

SOURCE Lexar International