Lexar to Offer Epic Deals on a Range of Products with Epic Performance for Amazon Prime Day

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce big savings on memory cards, SSDs, DRAM, USBs and more during Amazon Prime Day. Prime members can save up to 50% on the tech products they – and their families – want. Whether Prime members are looking to upgrade their computer setup, expand their camera gear, or add additional storage to a device, these Lexar Prime Day deals have got them covered. Below are just a few of the epis deals that customers can find during Amazon Prime Day. They can find even more deals by visiting the Lexar brand store on Amazon.

PLAY microSD, 1TB

Users looking for extra storage for a handheld gaming console, smartphone, tablet, or other microSD-compatible device, will be thrilled with up to 48% off this massive-capacity card. Slow load times are a thing of the past with read speeds of up to 160MB/s and users will also enjoy quick downloads with write speeds up to 100MB/s.* Shoppers can save up to 48% off on the PLAY microSD card.

ARMOR 700 Portable SSD, 2TB

Perfect for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators, this drive delivers stunning speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write.* It is built for travel with a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged design that withstands drops up to 3 meters.** It is also compatible with many devices, including PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 series, cameras, gaming consoles, and more. Prime members can get this drive up to 39% off during Prime Day.

SL500 Portable SSD, 2TB

Delivering exceptional 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write* performance to store and transfer large files fast. This super-slim, lightweight and compact drive allows iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to shoot Apple ProRes video directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS. It also comes with Lexar DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to keep your files secure*** and is compatible with most computers, cameras, and gaming devices. Customers will save up to 30% off on this SSD during Prime Day.

NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD, 4TB

Whether looking to conquer in a favorite game or create massive, high-res files, this drive can help users get the job done. It delivers incredible speeds of 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write* thanks to its PCIe Gen 4 tech and it's compatible with desktop computers, laptops, and the PlayStation®5. Prime Members can look to save up to 27% off on this SSD.

SILVER PLUS microSD, 256GB (2-pack)

Perfect for drones, action cams, handheld consoles, and more, these cards deliver 205MB/s max read and 150MB/s max write speeds* to help users capture better photos and videos and to accelerate transfer times. Rated V30, they record 4K video at 60FPS for stunning, stutter-free footage. Prime Members will save up to 50% off on these cards.

Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card, 128GB

Compatible with many cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, and more, these cards help users capture better photos, record stutter-free 4K videos, and enjoy accelerated transfer times. They're wearproof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, vibration-proof, magnetic-proof, and shockproof**** and they come with a lifetime limited warranty for maximum peace of mind. These cards will be on sale for up to 37% off during Prime Day.

"For customers looking to add new memory cards or portable SSDs to their photo kit, tweak their gaming rig, or upgrade their computer set up, our Prime Day deals are a great chance to make those upgrades, while pocketing substantial savings," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing.

Visit the Lexar Store on Amazon.com to shop for all Lexar Prime Day Deals July 16-17.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

