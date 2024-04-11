Lexar to Showcase New PRO WORKFLOW and Other Products at NAB 2024

From rugged memory cards, SSDs, no-laptop-required workflow systems, and more, Lexar delivers high-performance solutions for professional videographers, filmmakers, and creators.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Features

New Rugged Series includes ARMOR GOLD SD UHS-II V60 Card, ARMOR SILVER PRO SD UHS-II V60 Card, and ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

New Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW and PRO WORKFLOW GO let professionals create and optimize their workflows in-studio or on the go

Next-gen CFexpress™ Cards include the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series and the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A GOLD Series

High-speed, super-convenient, industry-first portable SSDs include the SL600, the SL500, the SL500 with Magnetic Set, and the SL400 with Hub

Visit Lexar at NAB in the Central Hall at booth C-8721

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce their lineup of products to be shown at the 2024 NAB Show, from April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Lexar products deliver the high-speed performance that professional videographers, filmmakers, and creators demand in their cameras while also accelerating workflows.

Lexar's new Rugged Series includes the ARMOR GOLD SD UHS-II V60 Card. This card offers a max read speed of 280MB/s and a max write speed of 210MB/s,* features an IP68 rating, and supports seamless 6K video capture. The ARMOR SILVER PRO SD UHS-II V60 Card also clocks in at a max read speed of 280MB/s and delivers a write speed of 160MB/s.* It is also rated IP68 and supports 6K video as well. In the SSD category, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD leverages USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 to provide max read/write speeds of 2000MB/s* and an IP66 rating lets users know that its design protects against both water and dust** and is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls.**

Lexar is also excited to announce a new line of products dedicated to improving the professional workflow. The Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW is a 6-bay dock designed to maximize efficiency in the studio by allowing professionals to customize a solution with the modules they need. It is compatible with a range of WORKFLOW readers for CFexpress Type B and Type A 4.0 cards, SD and microSD UHS-II cards, and portable SSDs. It adopts Thunderbolt™ 4 and supports speeds up to 40Gbps. The Lexar Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO is a portable solution that allows users to back up on location without a laptop. This 2-bay dock is battery-powered and supports speeds up to 10Gbps.

Lexar will showcase two CFexpress 4.0 products. The Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series offers a max read speed of 3600MB/s, a max write speed of 3300MB/s, and sustained write speed of 3200MB/s.* With next-gen PCIe 4.0 performance it captures smooth 8K RAW video and accelerates post-production work. The Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card GOLD Series features a max read speed of 1800MB/s, a max write speed of 1650MB/s, and sustained write speed of 1400MB/s.* It is future-proofed to support 8K RAW video and boosts post-production workflow.

Four Lexar portable SSDs will be featured at NAB. The Professional SL600 Portable SSD is designed for exceptional performance and durability. It delivers 2000MB/s max read and write speeds* and includes Lexar DataShield to help safeguard users' files with 256-bit AES encryption. The SL500 Portable SSD is a compact metal drive that offers 2000MB/s max read and 1800MB/s max write speeds.* It supports Apple ProRes recording for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and is compatible with a wide array of devices from smartphones to game consoles, laptops to cameras. The SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set offers users an elegant and convenient method for attaching the SL500 drive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to capture Apple ProRes footage. The SL400 Portable SSD is designed for smartphone content creators. Compact and solid, it delivers 1050MB/s max read and 1000MB/s write speeds. It is designed to meet an IP65 rating and one-meter drop resistance for durability.

"Lexar now offers full-cycle workflow solutions which feature the industry's fastest cards, readers, and portable SSDs with our new Professional PRO WORKFLOW and Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO systems. These docking stations enable professionals to edit seamlessly in the field or in the office," said Sherry Chiang, Product Marketing Manager.

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD and the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series 1TB will be available in Q2 2024. The ARMOR GOLD SD Card, ARMOR SILVER PRO SD Card, the Professional PRO WORKFLOW, the Professional PRO WORKFLOW GO, CFexpress 4.0 Type A GOLD Series 1TB, SL500 with Magnetic Set, and SL400 with Hub will be available in Q3 2024.

Visit Lexar at NAB 2024, April 14-17, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Central Hall at booth C-8721.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

*Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

**Limited lifetime warranty is limited to 10 years from purchase in Germany and regions not recognizing lifetime warranty.

