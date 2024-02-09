Lexicon Branding Adds Senior Leadership and Expands Studio Capabilities to Meet Growing Client Demand for Brand Naming Expertise

Lexicon Branding, a global leader in the development of corporate and product brands, announced three new leadership hires and expansion of its studio capabilities
SAUSALITO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexicon Branding, a global leader in the development of corporate and product brands, announced new leadership hires and expansion of its studio capabilities. Known for naming billion-dollar brands Sonos, Impossible Foods, Microsoft Azure, P&G's Swiffer, Subaru Outback, Intel Pentium, Dasani and Blackberry, Lexicon has an unmatched reputation for creating game-changing brand names for new to the world companies and products.
The new hires bring more than 50 years of collective branding and strategy experience to Lexicon and its clients. They include:
- Dmitri Seredenko joins as Lexicon's new Research Director. Seredenko has held senior leadership positions at WPP Kantar and Levi Strauss & Co., While at WPP Kantar, he led brand strategy and insight engagements across industries spanning consumer tech, hospitality and energy and with clients including Meta, Marriott and Shell. As part of his responsibilities, Seredenko will direct all aspects of Lexicon's research activities including bringing the studio's global linguistics network into consumer research.
- Jon Schleuning joins Lexicon as a Program Director. Schleuning has held senior leadership positions at Pentagram, Marshall Strategy and Mucho Design and has led programs for Google, Symantec, Salesforce and Visa. Jon will be managing naming, positioning and brand architecture programs.
- Tom Raith joins Lexicon in a newly created position of Brand Leadership Director, working on projects with longer horizons with more focus on developing brand architecture systems that drive client growth, revenue and leadership. Raith has held senior leadership positions at IDEO — where he was responsible for the people, portfolio and profitability of the 60-person brand studio — and more recently at GM's Cruise, where he led the launch of the brand.
In addition, Kennedy Placek, Lexicon's Client Services Director for the past two years, takes on an additional role as Director of Partnerships, with a focus on developing longer term partnerships with clients and venture capital firms.
David Placek, Lexicon's Founder commented on the new hires: "We are thrilled to start 2024 with new energy and hires that will help Lexicon meet the ambitious goals of our clients. Creating the right brand name has never been more difficult — or important."
About Lexicon Branding
Lexicon Branding is a global leader in delivering brand names for mission-critical products, services and companies. For more than 40 years, the company has been both an innovator and pioneer, developing brand names and brand language for startups, Fortune 500 companies, and new technologies. All requiring the highest levels of problem solving, creativity, linguistics, and customer insights. Many of the names created by Lexicon continue to deliver enduring value for dozens of billion-dollar brands. The company offers a fully integrated portfolio of services and works across industries including technology, mobility, sustainable energy, CPG, and communications. For more information visit www.lexiconbranding.com
