Lexicon Branding Adds Senior Leadership and Expands Studio Capabilities to Meet Growing Client Demand for Brand Naming Expertise

"We are thrilled to start 2024 with new energy and hires that will help Lexicon meet the ambitious goals of our clients. Creating the right brand name has never been more difficult — or important," David Placek, Founder, Lexicon Branding. Post this

Dmitri Seredenko joins as Lexicon's new Research Director. Seredenko has held senior leadership positions at WPP Kantar and Levi Strauss & Co., While at WPP Kantar, he led brand strategy and insight engagements across industries spanning consumer tech, hospitality and energy and with clients including Meta, Marriott and Shell. As part of his responsibilities, Seredenko will direct all aspects of Lexicon's research activities including bringing the studio's global linguistics network into consumer research.

joins as Lexicon's new Research Director. Seredenko has held senior leadership positions at WPP Kantar and Levi Strauss & Co., While at WPP Kantar, he led brand strategy and insight engagements across industries spanning consumer tech, hospitality and energy and with clients including Meta, Marriott and Shell. As part of his responsibilities, Seredenko will direct all aspects of Lexicon's research activities including bringing the studio's global linguistics network into consumer research. Jon Schleuning joins Lexicon as a Program Director. Schleuning has held senior leadership positions at Pentagram, Marshall Strategy and Mucho Design and has led programs for Google, Symantec, Salesforce and Visa. Jon will be managing naming, positioning and brand architecture programs.

Tom Raith joins Lexicon in a newly created position of Brand Leadership Director, working on projects with longer horizons with more focus on developing brand architecture systems that drive client growth, revenue and leadership. Raith has held senior leadership positions at IDEO — where he was responsible for the people, portfolio and profitability of the 60-person brand studio — and more recently at GM's Cruise, where he led the launch of the brand.

In addition, Kennedy Placek, Lexicon's Client Services Director for the past two years, takes on an additional role as Director of Partnerships, with a focus on developing longer term partnerships with clients and venture capital firms.

David Placek, Lexicon's Founder commented on the new hires: "We are thrilled to start 2024 with new energy and hires that will help Lexicon meet the ambitious goals of our clients. Creating the right brand name has never been more difficult — or important."

About Lexicon Branding

Lexicon Branding is a global leader in delivering brand names for mission-critical products, services and companies. For more than 40 years, the company has been both an innovator and pioneer, developing brand names and brand language for startups, Fortune 500 companies, and new technologies. All requiring the highest levels of problem solving, creativity, linguistics, and customer insights. Many of the names created by Lexicon continue to deliver enduring value for dozens of billion-dollar brands. The company offers a fully integrated portfolio of services and works across industries including technology, mobility, sustainable energy, CPG, and communications. For more information visit www.lexiconbranding.com

Media Contact

Dori Busell, Lexicon Branding, 1 9176893415, [email protected], www.lexiconbranding.com

SOURCE Lexicon Branding