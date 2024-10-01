LEXINGTON BAKES Unveils Artisan-Crafted Seasonal Drops in Exclusive Online Launch

"Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially this time of year—when we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards," said Lex Evan, Founder, CEO & Chef of LEXINGTON BAKES. Post this

LEXINGTON BAKES has partnered with brands including French Squirrel, Equator Coffees, Raaka Chocolate, Seed+Mill, and Crown Maple to create delectable treats that deliver familiar Fall flavors with a modern twist consumers crave. Each flavor is designed to offer a rich, gourmet experience while maintaining the brand's promise of No Naughty Ingredients™ and over 99% organic content.

"Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially this time of year—when we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards," said Lex Evan, Founder, CEO & Chef of LEXINGTON BAKES. "Together, we've elevated nostalgic flavors that deliver the familiar warmth of Fall and the exhilarating joy of the Holidays with organic, fair trade, better-for-you ingredients modern consumers crave, while also offering a sneak peek into future innovations the New Year holds for us."

Each seasonal flavor is crafted with unique artisan ingredients from brands across the country, bringing a modern twist to classic fall indulgences:

Peanut Butter Chip Cookie reimagines the peanut butter cup in a vegan and grain free cookie with French Squirrel date-sweetened peanut butter and dark chocolate chunks.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie adds a refreshing kick to "PSL" with organic and fair trade Jaguar Espresso from Equator Coffees and tangy pumpkin cream cheese swirls.

Maple Pecan Chip Cookie brings together two iconic Fall ingredients in a vegan cookie with organic Raaka Maple Dark Chocolate, Crown Maple Sugar, and American native heirloom pecans.

Snickerdoodle Tahini Sugar Cookie elevates a classic simple treat in a vegan and grain free cookie powered by Seed+Mill Organic Tahini and a sweet mix of cinnamon Crown Maple Sugar.

These seasonal offerings are not just a treat to tastebuds but also deliver on several rising consumer trends, including plant-based options, right-sized packaging, responsibly sourced organic and fair trade ingredients, and transparency, all of which reflect LEXINGTON BAKES' commitment to people and the planet.

According to Shopify's Food Ecommerce report, sustainability and transparency top the list of 11 food and beverage industry trends. For years, LEXINGTON BAKES has led the trend of spotlighting ingredients, with their Radical Ingredient Transparency® listing specific ingredient brands and logos on pack. The brand's focus on "sustainability sourced," "responsibly produced," and "fair trade" products with "reduced packaging" are noted as top claims consumers seek in the report. Further, the report identifies that 94% of Americans consider front-of-pack ingredient claims a key decision factor and "will still pay extra for what they feel are high-quality products."

The seasonal flavors will be released fortnightly, starting with Peanut Butter Chip Cookie on October 1, 2024, followed by the other flavors, announced via the brand's channels. They will be available for purchase exclusively at LEXINGTON BAKES' online store.

The seasonal drops follow LEXINGTON BAKES' recent relaunch from 5 oz to 2 oz treats, leaning into consumer trends for portion-controlled on-the-go snacking. The brand's evergreen flavors include Fleur de Sel Brownie, Choc Chip N°5 Cookie, Hazelnut Crunch Brownie (grain free), and their first vegan treat, Cosmic Forest Cookie, which launched this summer.

To learn more about these unique collaborations and to purchase the seasonal flavors, visit lexingtonbakes.com and follow @lexingtonbakes on Instagram for the latest drop.

About LEXINGTON BAKES

Setting a new industry standard of Radical Ingredient Transparency®, LEXINGTON BAKES (LXB) is Like No Other Dessert in the World™. The eco-conscious luxury dessert brand reimagines nostalgic treats, Better Than You Remember™ with over 99% Organic and 30% Fair Trade ingredients and a commitment to No Naughty Ingredients™. LEXINGTON BAKES luxury brownies and cookies are handmade in California and are available at retailers across the United States, including EREWHON, Lazy Acres, Lassens, Foxtrot, Pop Up Grocer, GoodEggs, and online at LEXINGTONBAKES.com.

For more information, please visit news.lexingtonbakes.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn for updates.

Media Contact

Lex Evan, LEXINGTON BAKES, 1 8624141460, [email protected]

SOURCE LEXINGTON BAKES