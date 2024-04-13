Lexington Sporting Club Signs with Taymar Sales Pro to Handle Ticket Sales

Lexington Sporting Club has signed an agreement for Taymar Sales Pro to handle ticket sales. Taymar will recruit and manage a ticket sales team for the organization's soccer activities in Kentucky. Taymar Sales Pro will have ticket sales oversight for Lexington Sporting Club, installing a 4-person team to drive sales for both the USL League One and brand-new Super League teams. The sales team will also be focused on opening and selling the new stadium.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexington Sporting Club has signed an agreement for Taymar Sales Pro to handle ticket sales. Taymar will recruit and manage a ticket sales team for the organization's soccer activities in Kentucky.

"As we look toward opening a new stadium in Lexington, launching a USL Super League team and driving momentum for professional soccer in Kentucky, we believe establishing a partnership with Taymar Sales Pro is important," said Lexington Sporting Club CEO Kim Shelton. "We are confident their expertise, dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales will significantly boost our attendance and revenue figures."

"We're excited to add another great client to our Taymar Sales Pro division," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "This is the perfect time to go to work for the Lexington Sporting Club, especially with a new stadium on the way and a new entry in the USL Super League to go with the USL League One team. We're appreciative of the faith the organization has placed in us."

The new Taymar Sales Pro team will be based in Lexington, which is home for Taymar President Joe Rickert and Vice President Ben Boaz.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lexington Sporting Club's USL League One and Super League teams," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Kim Shelton has an incredible team and we are excited to join forces to serve soccer fans in Lexington and across the Bluegrass State.

"Professional soccer continues to be the fastest growing sport in the country and the opening of a brand-new stadium will deliver an unparalleled fan experience in an already passionate sports market."

Lexington Sporting Club is Taymar's second client in the USL, joining Queen City Soccer in Charlotte. Queen City's USL League One men's team, the Charlotte Independence, and the organization's USL-W team of the same name, play at Charlotte's Memorial Stadium.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, Old Dominion University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri and Lexington Sporting Club.

