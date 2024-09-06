Lexip and Ubisoft Unveil Limited Edition Assassin's Creed® Shadows Gaming Accessories Collection on Kickstarter

Gaming Collection Made & Designed by Experts | Officially Licensed from Ubisoft | 6 Accessories | Award-Winning Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexip, a leading innovator in gaming peripherals, is proud to announce the launch of its latest Kickstarter campaign, introducing the Assassin's Creed® Shadows Gaming Accessories Collection. Developed in collaboration with Ubisoft, this exclusive collection is designed to elevate the gaming experience with cutting-edge technology, superior craftsmanship, and the iconic Assassin's Creed® aesthetic.

A Collaboration Like No Other

Lexip has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a series of six gaming accessories that are as functional as they are visually stunning. This collection includes:

Wireless Headset and Stand: Enjoy immersive sound with wireless compatibility across multiple platforms and a sleek stand that complements the design.

Ergonomic Controller: Experience the perfect balance of comfort and control with a versatile, programmable controller.

Fully Programmable Mouse: Featuring Lexip's signature thumb joystick, this mouse offers unparalleled precision and customization.

QWERTY Keyboard: A mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and anti-slip pads, designed for durability and style.

XXL Mouse Pad: A large, micro-textured mouse pad that provides smooth glide and comfort for long gaming sessions.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Game Key: A digital key to unlock the latest chapter in the Assassin's Creed saga.

Award-Winning Technology Meets Iconic Design

Lexip's award-winning technology is the foundation of this collection, offering gamers the best in performance and innovation. With 22 CES awards and multiple German Design Awards, Lexip has established itself as a leader in gaming accessories, and this collaboration with Ubisoft pushes the boundaries even further.

Exclusively on Kickstarter, the Assassin's Creed Shadows Gaming Accessories Collection is available exclusively on Kickstarter, with limited quantities for collectors and enthusiasts. Each set is meticulously crafted and packaged, ensuring that backers receive a truly unique product. The Kickstarter campaign also offers backers the chance to unlock exclusive rewards as funding milestones are reached.

Limited Edition: These accessories are exclusive to Kickstarter and won't be available anywhere else.

Early Delivery: Backers will receive their bundles by November 12th , just before the game's official release on November 15th .

, just before the game's official release on . Collector's Packaging: Each bundle features exclusive Kickstarter-designed packaging, adding a premium touch to your collection.

About Lexip

Lexip is dedicated to creating the best environment for computers and consoles, with a mission to push the boundaries of design and functionality. "It's an honor to collaborate with Ubisoft, a true icon in the gaming world, to bring this collection to life," says Lionel Chataignier, CEO of Lexip.

Join the Revolution

Support the Assassin's Creed Shadows Gaming Accessories Collection on Kickstarter today and be part of a gaming revolution. Visit pr.go2.fund/lexip to learn more and pledge your support.

About Assassin's Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin's Creed series has sold more than 200 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin's Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2.32 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

