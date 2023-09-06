Lexon Launches Computer Language that Allows Anyone to Read Smart Contracts

We are very excited about the launch of the Lexon online compiler as a major step in enhancing the accessibility for anyone to utilize the benefits of blockchain-based smart contracts for creating agreements without needing a middleman. Tweet this

As an æpp on the æternity blockchain that introduces the LÆX token for micropayment, the Lexon Compiler supports the latest development of the Lexon language with more natural grammar and a broader vocabulary to cover use cases in a diverse collection of industries. Lexon supports the DIY ideal of smart contracts as an economic and powerful tool for everyone and for every type of business. The human-readable, legally enforceable smart contracts that Lexon creates are called digital contracts.

Lexon is a programming language that uses AI to make blockchain smart contracts readable in plain English. As the first language that is understandable to both humans and machines, Lexon paves the way for the real-world adoption of smart contracts and contributes precise contract analysis to the field of law. Lexon has been created by blockchain and programming language expert Henning Diedrich, formerly the architect of IBM's blockchain Hyperledger, lead consultant on blockchain for the European Commission's financial regulator, and Director for Blockchain at Boston Consulting Group, where he designed the Diamond Blockchain TRACR and a blockchain for fine art for ArtBasel.

