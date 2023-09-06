Lexon Launches Computer Language that Allows Anyone to Read Smart Contracts

Lexon, a plain-text programming language, launches an online compiler that allows users to translate code from English to Solidity, Sophia or JavaScript.
VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexon, a programming language that uses AI to make blockchain smart contracts readable in plain English, launches its online compiler. Users can now translate code from controlled English to Solidity, Sophia or JavaScript on the æternity blockchain, using the LÆX token. Lexon is the first 6th-generation computer language, which serve as a common ground between humans and machines, being truly readable by both.
Henning Diedrich, creator of Lexon, shared, "We are very excited about the launch of the Lexon online compiler as a major step in enhancing the accessibility for anyone to utilize the benefits of blockchain-based smart contracts for creating agreements without needing a middleman. For the past few years, the blockchain community has neglected to fully leverage the benefits of smart contracts for legal purposes due, in large part, to the lack of overlap in Web3 knowledge and legal knowledge. Lexon helps to overcome this hurdle with a programming language that unites these fields – law, IT, and blockchain – for stunning effects."
As an æpp on the æternity blockchain that introduces the LÆX token for micropayment, the Lexon Compiler supports the latest development of the Lexon language with more natural grammar and a broader vocabulary to cover use cases in a diverse collection of industries. Lexon supports the DIY ideal of smart contracts as an economic and powerful tool for everyone and for every type of business. The human-readable, legally enforceable smart contracts that Lexon creates are called digital contracts.
About
Lexon is a programming language that uses AI to make blockchain smart contracts readable in plain English. As the first language that is understandable to both humans and machines, Lexon paves the way for the real-world adoption of smart contracts and contributes precise contract analysis to the field of law. Lexon has been created by blockchain and programming language expert Henning Diedrich, formerly the architect of IBM's blockchain Hyperledger, lead consultant on blockchain for the European Commission's financial regulator, and Director for Blockchain at Boston Consulting Group, where he designed the Diamond Blockchain TRACR and a blockchain for fine art for ArtBasel.
