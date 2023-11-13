L&F Brown, P.C. Completes Merger with Armstrong the Law Firm

Together, the small business-focused firm will broaden its reach and better serve its clients.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L&F Brown, P.C. and Armstrong The Law Firm, P.C. ("ATLF") today announced their agreement to merge, effective November 1, 2023. Operating under the name L&F Brown, the firm has offices in Los Angeles and Dallas and is home to more than 30 lawyers and professionals.

L&F Brown is the nation's largest law firm representing small and growing businesses and serves clients in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, D.C., and Michigan.

ATLF is well known in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and throughout North Texas for its first class transactional services and for pioneering innovative legal service offerings for small businesses. ATLF has clients spanning dozens of industries and a storied history of delivering creative solutions for the businesses it represents.

"We are merging at a time when both firms are having record-breaking years in terms of growth and client satisfaction," said L&F Brown Managing Partner, Curt Brown. "Armstrong's excellent reputation is a reflection of its talent, history, and a client-centric approach. We're the one-stop shop for the businesses driving our nation's economy, and this combination bolsters our firm's ability to serve our clients' most important business needs."

"L&F Brown and ATLF share the same core values and commitment to client service," said ATLF principal Richard Armstrong. "Together we will offer our clients more resources, expanded talent and experience, and a broader geographic reach. Our complementary practices and similar cultures offer tremendous advantages for clients in need of top notch transactional work, or a results-oriented litigation team."

ABOUT L&F BROWN, P.C.

L&F Brown is the nation's largest law firm focused on providing comprehensive counsel to small and growing businesses, serving clients in 10 states including California, Texas, Florida and New York. The firm's litigation department features trial attorneys with significant experience in partnership disputes, real estate litigation, employment defense, franchise disputes and commercial litigation. The firm's transactional team focuses on mergers & acquisitions, business structuring, contract negotiation and providing fractional general counsel services.

