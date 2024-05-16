L&F unveils EV Reader™ Collection: Reading Glasses, Reimagined

"These are not your grandfather's reading glasses. Each of our EV reader lenses is custom-made using the same computer-aided digital designs and in-house coatings we use to produce our premium single-vision and progressive Rx lenses. Yet you don't need a prescription to order EV Readers." Post this

In an eyewear market that has until now only offered reading glasses with single-vision or progressive lenses, Extended Vision Reading Glasses stand out as a superior alternative. Where single-vision lenses are limited to reading, and progressive readers often suffer from a disorienting and narrow field of vision as they transition from up close to distance views, EV Readers are engineered for the best possible view up close, mid-range, and even long distance.

"These are not your grandfather's reading glasses" says Darren Rosenberg, co-founder of L&F. "Each of our EV reader lenses is custom-made using the same computer-aided digital designs and in-house coatings we use to produce our premium single-vision and progressive Rx lenses. Yet you don't need a prescription to order EV Readers."

Co-founder, Chandos Erwin adds, "For someone who works at a computer all day like me, wearing EV Readers for the first time is a mind-blowing experience. Suddenly, your entire view is in focus – from your phone to your laptop to the presentation on the screen. I wear them all day every day."

Life Isn't Lived at a Single Focal Length

The EV Reader collection includes three distinct Extended Vision lens options:

EV6™: The EV6 is ideal for people who spend a lot of time at their computers. With a focal range of up to 6 feet, it offers an extremely large "sweet spot" that brings an entire workspace into sharp focus. Whether switching from reading a phone or a book to glancing at a laptop or a computer monitor or just seeing the person across the desk, everything is clear and crisp.

EV20™: Tailored for both home and office environments, the EV20 has an extended focal range of up to 20 feet. It allows people to comfortably switch between browsing on their handheld devices, seeing the people they're with or even watching the big screen across the room.

EVinfinity™: Custom-made and digitally surfaced for both reading and distance vision, the EVinfinity is designed for outdoor wear. Whether driving, cycling, hiking, or fishing, the EVinfinity offers clear uninterrupted vision, no matter the activity or distance.

Styles and Lenses Designed to Fit your Life(style)

The EV Reader collection features a wide selection of handmade frames with styles and colors from L&F, Raen, STATE Optical and Ombraz. They can be made with photochromic "Indoor / Outdoor" lenses that become sunglasses when you go outside and EVinfinity lenses can be made with outdoor sunglass lenses.

The Little Company with a Big Impact

Lens & Frame Co. may be the proverbial "small fish in a big pond," but their dedication to quality and customer-centric innovation has positioned them as a quietly disruptive force in the eyewear industry. By focusing on a better reading glass experience, they have set a new standard for visual clarity and comfort.

