Libanais Foods Achieves SQF (Safe Quality Food) Edition 9 Certification

Attainment of this certification was the natural next step in the company's growth and gives buyers confidence Libanais Foods products meet the highest possible food safety standards. "SQF certification sends a strong message to the industry and to our customers: We value safety and quality above all else at Libanais Foods," says Nadia Lazar, Director of Food Safety and Quality Control. "The third-party validation and certification itself is a wonderful accomplishment, but the real achievement is that Libanais Foods has a sound, tested food safety program that protects our company and our customers."

With distribution online and in 1,000+ retailers nationwide, including Jewel, Mariano's Woodman's, as well as other chains and independent retailers across the country, Libanais Foods is on target for a record-breaking year after shattering its own sales records in 2023.

About Libanais Foods

Since 2012, Libanais Foods has been dedicated to making "little desserts" like baklava, maamoul, Anise cookies and more from scratch, and prepared fresh daily with simple natural, and GMO-free ingredients. Libanais also makes a variety of Pita breads baked daily. With a team of 50 employees, the company produces more than 15,000 pounds of baklava and cookies weekly, and more than 50,000 loaves of pita bread daily, which is distributed to 1,000+ food retailers, grocers, and food service facilities, and available online and on Amazon.com. More information at www.libanais.com and via Facebook and Instagram.

