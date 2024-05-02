Liberty Capital Group, Inc. Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Joins Hawaiian Restaurant Association as a New Member

"Commitment to supporting the vibrant restaurant community in Hawaii through its membership with the HRA, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. aims to connect with local restaurant owners, share expertise, and provide valuable resources to help them succeed." Post this

Joining the Hawaiian Restaurant Association as a new member underscores Liberty Capital Group, Inc.'s commitment to supporting the vibrant restaurant community in Hawaii. Through its membership with the HRA, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. aims to connect with local restaurant owners, share expertise, and provide valuable resources to help them succeed.

As part of its commitment to fellow HRA members, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. is extending a special offer for a free business funding consultation for all restaurants owners for their Restaurant Equipment Financing needs. During these consultations, Liberty Capital Group, Inc.'s team of experienced financial experts will review current business financing arrangements, assess opportunities for savings, and explore options to optimize business funding strategies. Whether it's reducing high-interest commercial loans, consolidating business debts, or accessing additional unsecured working capital for expansion, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. is dedicated to helping HRA members achieve their financial goals.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary and to join the Hawaiian Restaurant Association as a new member," said Adrian Dalsey CEO of Liberty Capital Group, Inc. "This milestone represents our unwavering commitment to supporting businesses and communities, and we are excited to extend our services to fellow HRA members. We look forward to building meaningful relationships, sharing valuable insights, and contributing to the success of Hawaii's restaurant industry."

For HRA members interested in scheduling a free business funding consultation with Liberty Capital Group, Inc., please contact 888-386-3557.

About Liberty Capital Group, Inc.:

Liberty Capital Group, Inc. as an Equipment Financing and Leasing specialist, serving businesses of all sizes and industries nationwide. With over 20 years of experience, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. offers a comprehensive range of financing options, including start-up equipment financing, commercial loans, line of credit, business loans, and revenue-based funding, and more. Committed to transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Liberty Capital Group, Inc. strives to empower businesses with the capital they need to succeed.

