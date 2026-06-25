Liberty Commons Veteran Housing Project Advances in Federal Appropriations Process

Arizona Veteran Housing Project Advances Toward Federal Funding Consideration

KINGMAN, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC), a nonprofit organization serving veterans throughout Mohave County through housing stabilization, transportation services, outreach, and supportive programs, announced today that the Liberty Commons veteran housing project has advanced through the initial FY27 Congressional Directed Spending (CDS) review process and has been formally submitted to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The project request, submitted through the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG), was advanced by the offices of Senator Mark Kelly and Senator Ruben Gallego as:

THUD: Kingman Veterans Supportive Housing Expansion – $2,500,000

While the project has not yet been approved for funding, advancement through the appropriations review process marks a significant milestone for Liberty Commons and the broader effort to expand supportive housing opportunities for veterans in rural Arizona.

Liberty Commons is a planned 72-home veteran supportive housing community in Kingman designed to provide stable housing and wraparound support services for veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

The community will combine housing with transportation assistance, peer support, case management, stabilization services, and access to community resources designed to help veterans rebuild independence and long-term stability.

JAVC believes veteran-centered communities like Liberty Commons can help reduce homelessness, isolation, substance abuse, and suicide through stability, accountability, and peer support among fellow veterans.

"This is an important and encouraging step forward, not just for JAVC, but for the veterans throughout Mohave County who deserve long-term housing stability and support," said Lonnie Wills, Executive Director of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

"Liberty Commons represents the type of long-term investment our veterans and community deserve," said Pat Farrell, President of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Board of Directors. "This project reflects what can happen when local communities, state partners, financial institutions, and federal leaders work together toward a common mission of serving those who served our country."

JAVC recognized the support and collaboration of WACOG, the offices of Senator Kelly and Senator Gallego, Congressman Paul Gosar's office, the City of Kingman, Mayor Ken Watkins, the Kingman City Council, Foothills Bank, community donors, and numerous state and local partners supporting the vision for Liberty Commons.

The Congressional Directed Spending process will continue through Senate Appropriations Committee negotiations and federal budget discussions over the coming months. Final funding decisions are expected later in the federal appropriations cycle.

Supporters interested in learning more about Liberty Commons, supporting the initiative, or respectfully engaging with elected officials regarding veteran homelessness and supportive housing initiatives may visit:

https://javc.org/liberty-commons

For additional information regarding JAVC and Liberty Commons, please contact:

Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council

928-880-5091

https://javc.org

Media Contact

Lonnie Wills, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, 1 9288805338, [email protected], www.javc.org

SOURCE Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County