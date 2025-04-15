Liberty Fund Announces Richard A. Epstein as 2025 George F. Will Award Recipient for Advancing Liberty and the Free Society

"Richard Epstein's career is a masterclass in how rigorous legal scholarship can advance liberty." - Nate Feltman, Liberty Fund Board Chairman Post this

Richard A. Epstein currently holds the position of Laurence A. Tisch Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, where he also serves as the director of the Classical Liberal Institute. Additionally, he is the Peter and Kirstin Bedford Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the James Parker Hall Distinguished Service Professor of Law Emeritus, as well as a senior lecturer, at the University of Chicago. A leading voice in the fields of administrative law, property rights, constitutional law and economics, Epstein has spent decades advancing the intellectual foundations of a free society through his prolific writing, teaching, and public engagement. His work represents the values the award seeks to honor—individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law—making him a truly deserving recipient of this distinguished honor.

"It is our great honor to name Richard Epstein as the recipient of the 2025 George F. Will Award," said Nate Feltman, Liberty Fund Board Chairman. "Through decades of teaching and publishing, he is one of the most influential modern defenders of classical liberalism and liberty, with an impact that extends far beyond academia. Richard Epstein's career is a masterclass in how rigorous legal scholarship can advance liberty."

"Richard Epstein is a singular figure in American legal thought—intellectually rigorous, courageous, and deeply committed to the principles of liberty," said Sean Shelby, Liberty Fund's President and CEO. "His life's work has profoundly influenced how we understand the law's role in a free society, making him a truly distinguished and deserving recipient of this award."

Liberty Fund is a private educational foundation established by Indiana philanthropist Pierre Goodrich in 1960. Today, Liberty Fund pursues Goodrich's vision through programs inspired by his educational philosophy, including more than 6,000 Socratic colloquia and the publication of almost 500 classic books. To learn more about current and past honorees of the George F. Will Award, visit https://about.libertyfund.org/about/george-will-award.

