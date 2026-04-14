Liberty Fund Announces Sir Niall Ferguson as Recipient of The 2026 George F. Will Award for Advancing Liberty and the Free Society

Liberty Fund has named Sir Niall Ferguson as the 2026 recipient of the George F. Will Award for the Advancement of Liberty and the Free Society, recognizing his powerful role in deepening public understanding of the ideas and institutions that sustain a free society. Presented April 13 in Washington, D.C., by George F. Will and Mitch Daniels, the honor highlights Ferguson's far-reaching impact on how audiences worldwide think about liberty and its future.
CARMEL, Ind., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty Fund announced today that Sir Niall Ferguson, the internationally renowned historian, has been named the 2026 recipient of the George F. Will Award for the Advancement of Liberty and the Free Society. Over his prolific career, Ferguson has deepened public understanding of the moral and institutional foundations of a free society, making him a fitting honoree for the award's third presentation. He was recognized at a ceremony and dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2026, where George F. Will and Mitch Daniels—Liberty Fund board member, president emeritus of Purdue University, and former governor of Indiana—presented the award.
Named for George F. Will, the award honors original thinkers who have made exceptional contributions to the public's understanding of individual liberty, markets, self-government, constitutional order, and the rule of law.
For decades, Sir Niall Ferguson has taught at leading institutions worldwide, including Harvard University, the London School of Economics, New York University, Jesus College, and Tsinghua University. His scholarship explores how economic systems and political institutions shape the fortunes of free societies over time. He is currently the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and a senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. In recognition of his distinguished contributions to historical scholarship and literature, he was knighted by King Charles III in 2024.
"It is our great honor to present the George F. Will Award to Sir Niall Ferguson," said Nathan Feltman, chairman of the Liberty Fund Board. "This year is especially meaningful as we commemorate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence and Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations. Sir Niall's work illuminates how ideas and institutions have sustained liberty and fostered economic prosperity from the 18th century to the present."
"Niall Ferguson is an extraordinary historian whose work underscores the enduring importance of liberty," said Sean Shelby, Liberty Fund's president and CEO. "In honoring him, we recognize not only the excellence of his scholarship, but also his commitment to the ideas that inspired Liberty Fund's founder to establish a foundation devoted to understanding freedom."
Liberty Fund is a private educational foundation established by Indiana philanthropist Pierre Goodrich in 1960. Today, Liberty Fund pursues Goodrich's vision through programs inspired by his educational philosophy, including more than 6,000 Socratic colloquia and the publication of almost 500 classic books. To learn more about current and past honorees of the George F. Will Award, visit https://about.libertyfund.org/about/george-will-award.
About Liberty Fund
The Liberty Fund was founded in 1960 by Pierre F. Goodrich, an Indianapolis businessman and lawyer. Liberty Fund conducts its own educational programs to encourage research and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible individuals.
These programs focus on the place individual liberty has in an intellectual heritage evident from ancient times and continuing through our own times. As a non-profit, private operating foundation, Liberty Fund's purposes are educational, fulfilling this mission through its conference program, web properties and by publishing books pertaining to liberty. For more information about Liberty Fund, visit www.liberyfund.org.
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SOURCE Liberty Fund
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