Liberty Legacy Law Group Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Speaking at the event, Tauber reflected on the firm's mission and the responsibility that comes with guiding clients through life's most personal transitions.

"Melissa and I have always appreciated that the estate planning and probate processes are very different than almost anything else a person does in everyday life," said Tauber. "We owe our absolute best to every client who puts his or her trust in us to produce a positive outcome in this one area of life."

The celebration marked not just the opening of a law firm, but the continuation of a shared vision between two lifelong friends: to provide compassionate, high-quality legal services that offer peace of mind to individuals and families during important moments.

About LLLG. Liberty Legacy Law Group brings a powerful combination of legal experience, dedication, and personal service to the estate planning, probate, and deed creation or revision processes. Founded by attorneys Kaitlyn Tauber and Melissa Paddy, the firm represents individuals, families, trustees, and others who demand the very best legal representation and a personalized client experience. The firm is committed to helping clients protect their assets, honor their wishes, and preserve their legacies for future generations.

