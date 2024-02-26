Liberty Reach Inc. Announces Rebranding to Liberty Robotics Inc., Reflecting Enhanced Focus on Robotic Vision Technologies

"Our technologies are designed to advance automation across various fields and while our current focus is on optimizing goods packing and mixed-case pallet retrieval, this is just the beginning. We are setting our sights on extending applications to include container loading in the near future." Post this

"Our commitment to the automotive arena remains strong, yet we see significant opportunities in the warehouse and logistics sector," says Bob Berry, President and CEO of Liberty Robotics Inc. "Our technologies are designed to advance automation across various fields and while our current focus is on optimizing goods packing and mixed-case pallet retrieval, this is just the beginning. We are setting our sights on extending applications to include container loading in the near future."

Liberty Robotics has adopted its new tagline and name to more accurately represent the company's expertise, aligning with its core mission and highlighting its capabilities in machine vision and robotics. The company is nearing completion on the development of applications that aim to enhance robotic functionality, enabling more efficient task execution in warehousing and logistics environments, including palletizing and depalletizing operations.

For further information about Liberty Robotics Inc. and its machine vision robotic guidance solutions, please visit Liberty-Robotics.com.

About Liberty Robotics Inc.

Liberty Robotics Inc., formerly known as Liberty Reach Inc., specializes in 3D volumetric machine vision robotic guidance systems for industrial automation and high-precision manufacturing. The company's technology enables robots to perform precise and efficient tasks, decrease cycle time, increase capacity and throughput, and improve automated processes across a diverse array of sectors such as automotive, warehousing, logistics, and aerospace transport. Liberty Robotics Inc. provides solutions that contribute to improved operational efficiency and productivity, adhering to high standards of quality and safety. Additional information about the company's services and technological advancements can be found on LinkedIn and YouTube, as well as at Liberty-Robotics.com.

Liberty Reach evolves to Liberty Robotics, refocusing on AI-driven robotic vision.

