Liberty Robotics Inc. Introduces Advanced Robotic Vision Technologies at MODEX Trade Show in Partnership with Signode at Booth #B1411

Attendees of the MODEX trade show will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the capabilities of Liberty Robotics' advanced machine vision systems, focusing on the mixed case palletizing capabilities of the recently launched VPack™ system. VPack™ features ad hoc picking capabilities and digital twin technology, along with high-accuracy sensors for precise

box detection.

Representing Liberty Robotics Inc. at the MODEX trade show will be Bob Berry, President and CEO, G Neil Haven, CTO and founder, and Myron Czubko, Business Development Manager. Berry oversees the company's day-to-day operations as well as strategic direction. Haven, who founded Liberty Robotics in 2005, specializes in designing real-time algorithms for vision applications. Czubko focuses on business development for Liberty Robotics' automated warehouse vision systems, VPack™ and VPick™, bringing over 30 years experience in the machine vision industry.

MODEX 2024 is where the manufacturing and supply chain industries converge to explore the breadth of new technologies and strategies for streamlining operations and achieving greater efficiency and transparency. The event promises to deliver an extensive array of insights with five keynotes and 200 educational sessions, showcasing the solutions of over 1,175 leading providers. With an anticipated attendance of over 45,000 professionals, MODEX 2024 offers

a unique opportunity to engage with the latest in traditional equipment, sustainability initiatives, automation, robotics, and emerging tech.

For more information about Liberty Robotics Inc. and to learn more about their products and participation in the MODEX trade show, please visit liberty-robotics.com. To learn more about what to expect at MODEX 2024, read more at modexshow.com.

About Liberty Robotics Inc.

Liberty Robotics Inc., formerly known as Liberty Reach Inc., specializes in 3D volumetric machine vision robotic guidance systems for industrial automation and high-precision manufacturing. The company's flagship technologies, VPick™ and VPack™, enable robots to perform precise and efficient tasks, decrease cycle time, increase capacity and throughput, and improve automated processes across a diverse array of sectors such as automotive, warehousing, logistics, and aerospace transport. Liberty Robotics Inc. provides solutions that contribute to improved operational efficiency and productivity, adhering to high standards of quality and safety. Additional information about the company's services and technological advancements can be found on LinkedIn and YouTube, as well as at Liberty-Robotics.com.

