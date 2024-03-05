Liberty Robotics Inc. Launches AI-Powered VPick™ and VPack™ Systems, Setting New Standards in Robotic Material Handling

"These products are crafted to tackle the hurdles encountered in contemporary warehousing and logistics industries, which are in need of automation solutions that are both efficient and dependable. We are excited to roll out these new products to industry." Post this

Its design ensures consistent performance despite changes in ambient lighting, supporting high production speeds. The system includes four distinct features, each tailored to address different requirements in the material handling sector.

Single pick of uniform box type: Tailored for depalletization of single boxes, enhancing efficiency in material handling.

Multi-pick of uniform box type: Allows simultaneous depalletization of multiple boxes, optimizing throughput.

Delayering of uniform box type: For delayering entire layers of boxes, ensuring seamless operation in high-volume environments.

Single pick of mixed box type: Adapts to varied box sizes within mixed pallets, maintaining precision and consistency.

Each function of the VPick™ suite incorporates slipsheet and empty pallet detection, comprehensive fault troubleshooting, and variable pick tool alignment, all of which are designed to support high levels of picking accuracy and operational reliability.

VPack™ offers a novel approach to robotic packaging, featuring ad hoc picking capabilities and digital twin technology to support efficient operations. The system measures box dimensions on conveyors in real-time, determining their optimal position on pallets for maximum packing efficiency. VPack™ is equipped with high-accuracy sensors for precise box detection, and its software simulates thousands of packing scenarios to find the most efficient arrangement. Key features of the system include smart pallet optimization, box anomaly detection, precision box handling technology, an enhanced parcel recovery system, and dual-mode pallet handling, designed to improve packaging efficiency and reliability.

G Neil Haven, CTO of Liberty Robotics Inc., highlighted the technological advancements of these systems, stating, "We are proud to unveil VPick™ and VPack™, which incorporate our proprietary AI vision techniques that build upon current machine learning tools to enhance performance. We believe that by enhancing the precision and efficiency of robotic material handling systems, we can offer solutions that support our clients in overcoming their operational challenges and achieving their business goals."

As Bob Berry, President & CEO of Liberty Robotics, Inc., puts it, "These products are crafted to tackle the hurdles encountered in contemporary warehousing and logistics industries, which are in need of automation solutions that are both efficient and dependable. We are excited to roll out these new products to industry."

The introduction of VPick™ and VPack™ by Liberty Robotics Inc. represents the company's commitment to contributing to advancements in automation technology.

For more information about VPick™, VPack™, and other innovative solutions from Liberty Robotics Inc., please visit http://www.liberty-robotics.com.

About Liberty Robotics Inc.

Liberty Robotics Inc., formerly known as Liberty Reach Inc., specializes in 3D volumetric machine vision robotic guidance systems for industrial automation and high-precision manufacturing. The company's flagship technologies, VPick™ and VPack™, enable robots to perform precise and efficient tasks, decrease cycle time, increase capacity and throughput, and improve automated processes across a diverse array of sectors such as automotive, warehousing, logistics, and aerospace transport. Liberty Robotics Inc. provides solutions that contribute to improved operational efficiency and productivity, adhering to high standards of quality and safety. Additional information about the company's services and technological advancements can be found on LinkedIn and YouTube, as well as at Liberty-Robotics.com.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], https://www.liberty-robotics.com/

SOURCE Liberty Robotics Inc.