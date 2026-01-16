Liberty Sports Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Austin Rise FC as Club Prepares for Transition to Tier Two Women's Professional Soccer

Liberty Sports Group announced a strategic partnership with Austin Rise FC, a women's soccer club competing in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and The Soccer Tournament (TST), as the club prepares for its planned transition to WPSL Pro, a Tier Two women's professional league. The partnership includes strategic consulting through Liberty's Team Launch Consulting Program and match-day food and beverage services provided by Front Row Hospitality to support operational growth, league readiness, and an elevated guest experience.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty Sports Group today announced a multi-faceted partnership with Austin Rise FC, a women's soccer club currently competing in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and The Soccer Tournament (TST). As the organization prepares for its planned transition to WPSL Pro, it will become the first women's professional soccer team in Austin, Texas, and one of the first organizations in Texas to compete in a Tier Two women's professional league.

Co-Founded by five women and led by Erin Webb and Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul, Austin Rise FC has established itself as an ambitious, community-driven club with a clear long-term vision for professional soccer. The partnership with Liberty Sports Group represents a significant step in building the operational, commercial, and match-day foundation required to support that next phase of growth.

Under the partnership, Liberty Sports Group will support Austin Rise FC through two integrated service lines. Liberty will provide strategic consulting through its newly developed Team Launch Consulting Program, while its hospitality division, Front Row Hospitality, will oversee all food and beverage operations on match days.

The consulting engagement includes organizational and operational structuring, league readiness and compliance guidance, business operations and staffing frameworks, and long-term strategic planning to support sustainable growth. On the hospitality side, Front Row will deliver elevated general concessions, curated local and regional specialty food offerings, and premium hospitality experiences for VIPs, partners, and special guests, creating a match-day environment that reflects the professionalism, ambition, and community focus of the Austin Rise FC brand.

"Austin Rise FC represents exactly what we look for in emerging clubs—strong leadership, a clear vision, and a genuine commitment to building something meaningful," said Nicholas Desrosiers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Sports Group. "As women's professional soccer continues to grow in this country, it's critical that clubs are supported with the right operational foundation, strategic guidance, and guest-focused experiences. We're excited to work alongside Erin and Bethany as they prepare for this next chapter."

Bethany Cyrtmus-Davaul, Co-Founder & President of Austin Rise FC, had this to say on the partnership, "We believe Liberty Sports Group will be a key difference-maker as we work toward achieving the club's highest ambitions. With decades of proven success in the sports industry, Liberty brings invaluable expertise and leadership. We are confident that this partnership will elevate Austin Rise FC and help us deliver something truly special for the Austin community."

The partnership aligns with Liberty Sports Group's broader commitment to supporting the growth of women's sports through operator-first consulting, venue services, and hospitality experiences designed to meet the demands of professional competition.

Additional announcements regarding Austin Rise FC's progression toward Tier Two professional play, match-day enhancements, and future initiatives will be shared in the coming months.

About Austin Rise FC

Austin Rise FC is a women's soccer club based in Austin, Texas, currently competing in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and The Soccer Tournament (TST). Co-Founded in 2022 by five women, the club is dedicated to advancing women's soccer through competitive excellence, community engagement, and a long-term vision for professional play. For more information, visit austinrisefc.com and stay up to date on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Liberty Sports Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, Liberty Sports Group is a next-generation sports and entertainment company redefining how teams, venues, and live experiences are built, operated, and brought to market. Through its family of brands—Front Row Hospitality, Liberty inVenue, Liberty Live, and DCI Projects—Liberty provides vertically integrated solutions spanning venue management, food & beverage, live event production, sponsorship, and brand strategy.

With operations across North America, Liberty delivers innovative, operator-first solutions that create exceptional guest experiences and long-term value for stakeholders. Visit LibertySportsGrp.com, and follow LSG on social media at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

