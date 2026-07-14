Liberty University Wins AdMall's Best Use of Marketing Research Award at National Student Advertising Competition

"We're proud to partner with the AAF through our proprietary sales and marketing research, because students need a deep understanding of consumer behavior before they can truly influence it through advertising and marketing." C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel Post this

The corporate sponsor for the 2025–2026 competition cycle is the National Football League (NFL), with a specific focus on youth programs. Student teams across the country developed comprehensive strategies, media plans and creative materials to pitch to NFL executives and panels of industry professionals at the district, semi-final and national levels.

The AdMall Best Use of Marketing Research Award, which includes a $1,000 grant and a trophy, is presented to the finalist team that has demonstrated a depth of marketing research in their NSAC presentation and plans book. As a research partner for the annual competition, AdMall provides access to its database of market research reports to all competing teams. This is AdMall's 16th year sponsoring and supporting the NSAC.

The National Student Advertising Competition is the premier college advertising competition that provides more than 2,000 college students the real-world experience of creating a strategic advertising/marketing/media campaign for a corporate client.

About AdMall

AdMall® is the premier advertising sales intelligence platform for digital media, social media, streaming, and emerging media sales professionals. Used by more than 15,000 agency account executives, local media and marketing professionals nationwide, AdMall delivers data-driven audience insights, exclusive advertising research, and hyper-local consumer behavior analytics not available through AI alone. AudienceSCAN® data from SalesFuel® helps digital publishers, ad agencies, and media sales teams target high-intent buyers, optimize ad spend, and accelerate local advertising revenue growth.

Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com

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