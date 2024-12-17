Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Author Releases Third Volume of Latinx/e in Social Work®; Book presents 30 new stories focusing on mentorship

"The spaces we create and nurture in mentorship, and the blossoming relationships that follow, are vital to the growth and development of Latinx social workers." Post this

"For Latinx/e social workers, especially from first-generation families, a mentor provides guidance and hope in a profession lacking Latinx/e role models to look up to," Sandoval explained. "The spaces we create and nurture in mentorship, and the blossoming relationships that follow, are vital to the growth and development of Latinx social workers."

Sandoval and her team recently celebrated the book launch with a two-day Latinx/e in Social Work Summit in New York City and at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Featuring panel discussions, workshops, and book signings, the event attracted over 200 thought leaders, professionals, advocates, and students from the Latinx community to network, share insights, promote collaboration and mentorship, and promote diversity in the social work field. Additionally, Sandoval has given away over 100 books to students for free.

The book recently landed the number one position in Amazon's hot new releases in the categories in social work biographies of Hispanic and Latinx people and psychologists and social scientist biographies.

Readers will learn about three emerging leaders, those starting their careers in the social work field, as well as 13 mentees who are paired alongside 13 social work leaders called madrinas or padrinos (godmothers or godfathers in English.) Sandoval explained that madrinas or padrinos act as mentors, sponsors, patronesses, or supporters to people's growth, career, and profession. By example and experience, they lead the way, open and create space, pass the baton, and help new generations grow and thrive.

"In this way, our book honors the crucial role that mentorship plays for Latinx/e social workers, mental health practitioners, and professionals," Sandoval said. "Together, these stories weave a tapestry of community, support, and healing."

All proceeds from "Latinx/e in Social Work Vol. III" will go to Siembra Today, a nonprofit providing accessible mental health and wellness support to the Latinx/e and BIPOC communities. Sandoval donated over $12,000 in proceeds from past volumes to social work scholarships and programs.

"My love for social work is in the community we serve and the people who serve the community," she said. "We can do anything we set our mind to, but sometimes the work we do and how we feel about ourselves gets in the way of feeling and being successful. This book supports uplifting anyone who needs it!"

"Latinx/e in Social Work Vol. III: Mentorship Edition" is available on Amazon.

About the Latinx in Social Work Book Series:

Latinx in Social Work is a book about space. The space we take up, the spaces we create and nurture, and the spaces that have yet to exist, but are so crucial to the growth and development of Latinx social workers, mental health practitioners, executives, and professionals in all industries in this country, and beyond. This book is a revolutionary step in creating a movement that is committed to owning our own narratives, naming common but unspoken struggles and challenges, and driving our own healing from the past while highlighting our successes and creating a space for hope for the future. For more information, visit https://www.latinxinsocialwork.com/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE JJR Marketing