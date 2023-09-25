Licensed Therapist Releases Book About Accepting the Challenges Life Brings

In "Embracing Life: Understanding Fate," Anyiam explores how to live life with God's guidance and the value of recognizing both the good and the bad that make up an individual. Tweet this

"I love to write," said Anyiam. "Through prayers and by seeking God's face, I felt like the Holy Spirit encouraged me to write about this particular topic and guarded me through it till the end."

Anyiam is also the author of "Embracing Life: Surviving the Struggle by Learning to Embrace the Experience." This book focuses on the stages of life as defined by famous ego psychologist Erik Erickson, elaborating on his work by incorporating contemporary issues.

"The title of this book explains and expands on the notion that things are meant to happen in the way they are meant to happen, exactly when they are meant to happen," said Anyiam. "By understanding

fate and the power of self-will, you can live a more fruitful life, regardless of whatever gets in your way."

"Embracing Life: Understanding Fate"

By Emeka Obi Anyiam

ISBN: 9798385000531 (softcover); 9798385000548 (hardcover); 9798385000555 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Emeka Obi Anyiam is a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been helping people embrace their best lives for more than 17 years. He holds an undergraduate degree in sociology, a master's degree in marriage and family therapy, and a doctoral degree in ministry. He has a thriving therapy practice, Embridge Counseling Services, in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is also the author of "Embracing Life: Surviving the Struggle by Learning to Embrace the Experience." To learn more, please visit http://www.embridgecounselingservices.com

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press