LICO Flooring Wins 2025 Floor Covering Weekly's GreenStep Product Award

"True Earth Floorworks Flooring truly embodies circular design and proves that high performance and beautiful design don't require synthetic content, aligning perfectly with today's eco-conscious consumer values." Post this

Comprised of 100 percent reclaimed and recycled natural materials such as wood fibers, natural rubber, vegetable fats, cork and leather, True Earth flooring helps keep materials out of landfills. It is free of plastics, VOCs, PVCs or formaldehyde to offer a truly sustainable, non-toxic alternative to synthetic flooring. These considerations support a more circular, waste-free production cycle.

"We are honored to be recognized by our industry for this flooring line," said Rob Rebman, LICO U.S. Flooring President. "True Earth Floorworks Flooring truly embodies circular design and proves that high performance and beautiful design don't require synthetic content, aligning perfectly with today's eco-conscious consumer values."

True Earth Floorworks Flooring is manufactured using environmentally-responsible production processes that reduce waste, conserve energy and water, and minimize emissions. The photovoltaic power plant located on the roof of the LICO manufacturing facility generates 1.5 million kWh of clean, sustainable energy per year. This lessens environmental impact while ensuring cleaner, safer working conditions.

LICO's "Second Life" program further reinforces sustainable principles at the end of the product's lifespan. Flooring that has worn out can be returned to LICO. The previous design is sanded off, re-primed, digitally printed and coated to return to market for sale. When it is no longer being used as flooring, True Earth Floorworks flooring eventually decomposes in a landfill, leaving behind only natural material.

LICO be exhibiting at the International Surface Event Jan. 26-29, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Media Contact

Jennifer Parmley, ACP Ideas/LICO Flooring, 1 9208581508, [email protected], https://acpideas.com/

SOURCE ACP Ideas/LICO Flooring