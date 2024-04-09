Lids Co-founder Glenn Campbell Launches New Custom Headwear Company, Make My Cap

After dedicating over 25 years to the headwear industry, launching Make My Cap feels like a natural progression. Our goal is to lead with reliability, exceptional service and quick turnaround times, setting a new benchmark in the market. Post this

Campbell's journey from co-founding Hat World in 1995, and subsequently breathing new life into the Lids brand that had gone bankrupt, was marked by strategic innovation and growth that led to a network of 1,500 stores worldwide and nearly $1 billion in annual sales. With Make My Cap, he aims to inject this legacy of excellence and customer focus into a new era of headwear customization.

Campbell reflects on the launch as the start of an exciting journey, stating, "After dedicating over 25 years to the headwear industry, launching Make My Cap feels like a natural progression. Our goal is to lead with reliability, exceptional service and quick turnaround times, setting a new benchmark in the market."

Make My Cap sets itself apart by ensuring each hat represents the pinnacle of professional appearance and durability. The platform welcomes everyone from individuals seeking a single personalized hat to businesses and organizations requiring custom headwear for teams, events or promotions, without the barrier of minimum order quantities. This approach not only fosters creativity but also accommodates various budgetary needs.

Central to Make My Cap's philosophy is an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. The company emphasizes clear, transparent communication and meticulous attention to detail throughout the design and ordering process, ensuring a positive and fulfilling experience for every customer. Located in Missouri, Make My Cap benefits from strategically placed production facilities that enable the company to offer quick production and delivery timelines, ensuring customers receive their custom hats promptly for their next big event or project.

For those ready to explore the possibilities and design their custom headwear, Make My Cap offers an easy-to-navigate online experience at makemycap.com. Here, customers can select from a range of styles and materials, upload their designs and place orders, embarking on a custom headwear journey that prioritizes quality, service and speed.

Make My Cap is not just a business; it's a platform dedicated to bringing your hat ideas to life, founded on the principles of innovation, customer satisfaction and the rich legacy of Glenn Campbell's contribution to the headwear industry.

For more information or to browse hat styles and materials, upload your design and place an order, visit makemycap.com.

Media Contact

Emily Blattel, Rooted Web, 1 5733808255, [email protected], rootedweb.com

