Lief Labs Appoints Dr. Brianna Diorio as Head of Technical Sales

Dr. Diorio's ability to translate complex mechanisms and clinical evidence into clear, compelling education will significantly enhance how we support our partners and position products in an increasingly competitive market. Post this

Throughout her career, Dr. Diorio has established herself as a trusted voice in the integrative health space. She has:

Trained more than 1000 practitioners, sales teams, and corporate professionals worldwide

Created over 200 technical and consumer education assets, including monographs, webinars, training decks, and digital learning tools

Supported the formulation, positioning, and lifecycle strategy of 30+ nutraceutical products

Developed omnichannel education strategies for 50+ brands, enhancing practitioner adoption and consumer trust

Been featured as a subject matter expert in Goop, Well+Good, Harper's Bazaar, Popsugar, Brides, Beauty Launchpad, Rupa Health, Vitamin Retailer Magazine, and more

In her new role at Lief Labs, Dr. Diorio will lead the company's technical sales strategy, bridging scientific insight with commercial execution. She will oversee product education initiatives, strengthen practitioner and customer engagement, and ensure that all technical communication aligns with current research, regulatory standards, and market needs.

"Brianna brings a rare combination of scientific depth, communication expertise, and commercial understanding," said Thomas Luna, Lief Labs' Chief Operating Officer. "Her ability to translate complex mechanisms and clinical evidence into clear, compelling education will significantly enhance how we support our partners and position our products in an increasingly competitive market."

Dr. Diorio's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Lief Labs as the organization continues to expand its product offerings and deepen its commitment to evidence-based innovation. Her leadership will play a key role in shaping the company's technical narrative, strengthening customer relationships, and driving long-term brand credibility.

"As the nutraceutical industry continues to evolve, there's a growing need to better connect science and product development-bringing high-quality, forward-thinking formulations to market with integrity and impact," said Dr. Diorio.

To read the full announcement and learn more about Dr. Diorio's role, visit our newsroom.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier contract manufacturer specializing in custom formulation, product development, and full‑service manufacturing of dietary supplements. With a newly expanded 220,000 sq. ft. cGMP‑certified facility in Valencia, CA, Lief offers comprehensive in‑house capabilities—including Product Development, R&D, analytical testing, and microbiology—to ensure exceptional quality, safety, and compliance.

Lief partners with emerging and established nutraceutical brands to deliver turnkey solutions that support innovation, scalability, and long‑term growth. Through its collaborative approach and scientific expertise, Lief helps clients bring high‑quality, market‑ready products to life. Learn more at www.lieflabs.com.

Media Contact

Sumner Willrodt, Lief Labs, 1 6617752500, [email protected], Lief Labs

SOURCE Lief Labs