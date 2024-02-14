Lies and Fairy Tales: LA Artist Challenges Artistic Norms

LA-based Artist Eric Anwar Unveils Altered Realities of Beloved Childhood Icons in his Inaugural 10,000 Sq ft. Immersive Art Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lies and Fairy Tales, the inaugural solo art exhibition by LA-based visual artist Eric Anwar, announced its official opening on Saturday, March 2. The exhibition embodies a dream-like version of nostalgic childhood characters captured in an unexpected, reimagined portrayal of life's reality and many times arduous journey juxtaposed with the perfect persona of beloved characters. The show will be on view from March 2-10 debuting in parallel to Santa Monica's largest art event, Frieze Los Angeles 2024, which is just minutes away from the Lies and Fairy Tales venue in Santa Monica, CA.

Kicking off with a public opening event on March 2, the exhibition will be free throughout its run, giving people an opportunity to immerse themselves in a world that Anwar has rewritten. A world in which childhood fables (from a pre-digital generation) are exposed to the disenchantment of growing up, coupled with an innocence left behind and the differences in the kids we once were and the adults we are now. Anwar has stated that much of his style has been inspired by the intersection of Roy Lichtenstein's vibrant and nostalgic pieces, KAW's precision and line work, and Banksy's political and social commentary.

"I have had a passion for art and visited many exhibitions and galleries and although I was always fascinated with seeing the pieces up close in person, I rarely felt that the physical space represented the art. I felt that the format was always rooted to tradition, but we are in a new generation, which is why I wanted to create a world around Lies and Fairy Tales, beyond the art," says Anwar.

He continues, "Like the unconventional themes of my art, I felt it was only right for me to have an unconventional show, so I decided to design, create, produce, fund, and put on my debut show myself, without any gallery or representation. When I say myself, I mean no formal representation, just the informal ones, like all of my close friends and team who are somehow crazy enough to join me in bringing this world to life. We're not starting with white walls and polished floors like a typical gallery, but instead, we're redesigning an empty 10,000 sq ft industrial warehouse. We are trying to create a place where people don't come to view, they come to stay."

A first-generation American and entrepreneur, Anwar has been developing the vision of Lies and Fairy Tales for nearly a decade. He has made waves in creative branding, advertising and entrepreneurship using unconventional methods to elevate brands. Currently, he is the Head of Marketing and Creative for the iconic 145-year-old rolling paper brand Zig-Zag, where he uses his creativity and vision for successful launches, brand campaigns and more.

Anwar creates his art pieces using acrylic on canvas, with additional art mediums that will be unveiled and displayed for the first time during the 2024 show. Beyond Lies and Fairy Tales, Anwar has begun the creative development for his next two exhibitions, which will introduce new original characters and set alongside new storylines, while retaining the central theme of commentating on the society we live in today. Eric's debut exhibition is not merely a commencement; it's the culmination of a life spent immersed in creativity.

For more information about Eric Anwar and the exhibit, please visit www.ericanwar.com. Limited Prints of the work will also be available at the exhibition and online at ericanwar.com beginning March 2nd.

EVENT INFO

Lies and Fairy Tales

716 Colorado Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

View: Free, RSVP required via website

On view March 2nd-10th, 2024

Hours and show details will be available at ericanwar.com ahead of the show

ABOUT LIES AND FAIRY TALES:

Eric Anwar's inaugural art exhibition, Lies and Fairy Tales, will pull back the veil on your typical fantasy by providing an alternative point of view on the dissonance between the real world and fairy tales. Lies and Fairy Tales unfolds into a profound understanding of reality through acrylic and other mediums that will be on display for the first time and that are bound to leave an indelible impression on the art community by revisiting a past, pre-digital era to provide an imaginative avenue towards what may lay under the surface, today. Eric's new exhibition will run Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 10 in Santa Monica, CA.

ABOUT ERIC ANWAR

Eric Anwar, is an LA-based first-generation American artist raised in a multicultural household. He has woven a unique creative tapestry of experience spanning over two decades from performing and visual arts to storytelling and filmmaking, resulting in a journey that has been a captivating blend of expression. In the past decade, Eric has made waves in creative branding, advertising, and entrepreneurship, using unconventional methods to elevate both brands of his own and globally recognized names. Built in parallel, his exhibition "Lies and Fairy Tales" reimagines traditional narratives, showcasing his commitment to challenging established norms.

