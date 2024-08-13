Life Cider Announces Expansion into Texas Across 8 Central Market Locations

"With our brand now available at Central Market, one of Texas' premier grocery retailers, we're excited to introduce our delicious functional beverage and its science-backed benefits to a new customer base," said Founder and President of Life Cider, Jon Pierre Francia. Post this

Life Cider's hero ingredient, organic apple cider vinegar (ACV) is known to support multiple wellness benefits, including helping reduce blood sugar spikes after eating, improving nutrition absorption, and even reducing acid reflux. Customers will be able to experience these benefits first-hand through in-store demos and exclusive coupons available to Central Market shoppers.

Headquartered in Utah, Life Cider's most recent expansion to the Lone Star State underscores the Company's commitment to serving local communities on a national scale. Since Life Cider's impressive finish at BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2023, the company has strategically expanded to several large retail chains in its home state of Utah and has plans to enter numerous new markets across the U.S. before years' end. Further, Life Cider has recently received an influx of interest from regional and national retailers, brokers, and distributors along with previously announced investments from NFL players, and endorsements from coaches, nutritionists, and trainers, allowing the brand to scale at a rapid pace.

Life Cider is a category-disrupting, sparkling ACV beverage, packed with 100% of the FDA-recommended daily allowance (RDA) of immune boosting vitamins C, D3, and Zinc. The beverage is formulated with one full tablespoon of organic ACV, is expertly blended with natural lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with raw honey, monk fruit, and organic erythritol for a tangy, tart, and sweet flavor sensation. Life Cider also contains 500% RDA super-dose of vitamin B12 to support mental clarity, focus, and sustained natural energy.

Available in five flavors, Life Cider is currently sold in a rapidly growing number of retailers across the country. To see where Life Cider is available for purchase near you, visit: https://lifecider.com/.

About Life Cider

Life Cider is a revolutionary functional beverage created by Jon Pierre Francia. Made with additional vitamins and minerals, it offers a refreshing and palatable alternative to drinking traditional apple cider vinegar. Life Cider provides numerous health benefits, including increased energy, enhanced insulin sensitivity, heightened satiety, and anti-inflammatory properties. Manufactured in Salt Lake City, Utah, Life Cider aims to promote overall well-being and improve the lives of individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Media Contact

Zach Kadletz, Anna Rutter, Life Cider, 1 949-574-3860, [email protected]

SOURCE Life Cider