Life Cider Appoints World-Renowned Formulator, Clinical Dietitian, and Scientist, Shawn Wells, as Chief Science Officer

Wells is a world-renowned ingredient expert, formulator, chief clinical dietitian, sports nutritionist, and bestselling author of the health optimization book, The Energy Formula. Over the course of his career, he has formulated over 1,000 products, amassed more than 40 patents on novel ingredients, and is a member of the Ingenious Ingredients team, which holds many collective patents. Notably, as part of that team, Wells has filed several patents on the caffeine metabolite paraxanthine, a "better-for-you" caffeine alternative that provides consumers with cleaner energy and enhanced mental focus without the jitters that are often associated with other high-caffeine products that have flooded the market. In addition to his new role at Life Cider, Wells is the founder and CEO of Zone Halo Formulations, a consulting firm that guides clients in the supplement formulation space along with clients in the functional food and beverage industry. Wells holds a prestigious fellowship in the International Society of Sports Nutrition (FISSN) and is a Registered Dietitian (RD/LDN).

"Life Cider is experiencing significant upward momentum and through its signature beverage, is bringing a product to market with tangible benefits," said Wells. "I am looking forward to joining the company at this time of continued, consistent growth and contributing to its successes with science-based solutions and exciting new products."

Wells' appointment comes on the heels of Life Cider's expansion in Utah and Texas, with the functional beverage brand now available at Harmons Neighborhood Grocer and Central Market locations, respectively. This regional expansion is a testament to the brand's forward momentum which continues to be marked by an influx of interest from regional and national retailers, brokers, and distributors since the brand's inception in 2023. Life Cider has also received investments from NFL players, and numerous endorsements from coaches, nutritionists, and trainers, allowing the brand to scale at a meteoric pace.

Life Cider, a sparkling apple cider vinegar beverage, has one full tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar (ACV) that is expertly blended with organic lemon juice and lightly sweetened with raw honey for a tangy, tart, and sweet flavor sensation. The beverage is packed with 100% of the FDA-recommended daily allowance (RDA) of immune-boosting vitamins C, D3, and Zinc, as well as a 500% RDA super-dose of vitamin B12 to support mental clarity, focus, and sustained natural energy. ACV is known to support multiple wellness benefits, including helping reduce blood sugar spikes after eating, improving nutrition absorption, and indigestion.

Available in five flavors, Life Cider is currently sold in a rapidly growing number of retailers across the country. To see where Life Cider is available for purchase near you, visit: https://lifecider.com/.

About Life Cider

Life Cider is a revolutionary functional beverage created by Jon Pierre Francia. Made with additional vitamins and minerals, it offers a refreshing and palatable alternative to drinking traditional apple cider vinegar. Life Cider provides numerous health benefits, including increased energy, enhanced insulin sensitivity, heightened satiety, and anti-inflammatory properties. Manufactured in Salt Lake City, Utah, Life Cider aims to promote overall well-being and improve the lives of individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

