Life Cider Experiences Rapid Growth from Strategic Feedback at BevNET Live - Summer 2023

As a result, Life Cider has received interest from regional and national retailers, brokers, and distributors.

"Life Cider was in its early stages when we entered last year's New Beverage Showdown," said Founder and President of Life Cider, Jon Pierre Francia. "After receiving expert guidance from BevNET's panel judges, we were able to make small, yet impactful enhancements to our brand, propelling us forward at an unprecedented pace. The opportunity for a young brand to have that kind of feedback early in our journey was invaluable. This input came at the perfect time for us prior to really entering the market. I can't really believe all that happened for us since last summer and I couldn't be happier."

Life Cider, a sparkling apple cider vinegar beverage, has one full tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar (ACV), expertly blended with natural lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with raw honey, monk fruit, and organic erythritol for a tangy, tart, and sweet flavor sensation. Plus, Life Cider is packed with 100% of the FDA-recommended daily allowance (RDA) of immune boosting vitamins C, D3, and Zinc, as well as a 500% RDA super-dose of vitamin B12 to support mental clarity, focus, and sustained natural energy. ACV tonics are known to support multiple wellness benefits, including helping reduce blood sugar spikes after eating, improving nutrition absorption, and even reducing acid reflux.

Available in five flavors, Life Cider is currently sold in a rapidly-growing number of retailers across the country. To learn more about Life Cider, visit: https://lifecider.com/.

About Life Cider

Life Cider is a revolutionary functional beverage created by Jon Pierre Francia. Made with additional vitamins and minerals, it offers a refreshing and palatable alternative to drinking traditional apple cider vinegar. Life Cider provides numerous health benefits, including increased energy, improved glucose uptake, enhanced insulin sensitivity, heightened satiety, anti-inflammatory properties, and increased fat and glucose oxidation in the liver. Manufactured in Springville, Utah, Life Cider aims to promote overall well-being and improve the lives of individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

