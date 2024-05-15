Life Cider Now Available at Utah-Based Grocery Chain, Harmons Neighborhood Grocer

Growing Functional Beverage Company Expands Distribution Through Deals with Leading Local and National Distributors

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Cider ("the Company"), a revolutionary functional beverage company, today announced it will now be carried in Harmons Neighborhood Grocer ("Harmons"), a best-in-class supermarket chain with 22 stores across Utah. On Monday, May 13, Life Cider began its rollout at Harmons, and will be stocked in 20 store locations state-wide by the end of June.

"Since the launch of our brand, the positive feedback on our product has been overwhelming, and we are excited to now be able to share Life Cider with an increasing number of customers by establishing partnerships with more trusted retailers in our community," said Founder and President of Life Cider, Jon Pierre Francia. "Currently, Life Cider has expanded our distribution through numerous local, regional, and national distributor partners across the country. This increasing momentum is a dream come true for me and expanding our sales reach continues to be a top priority. We look forward to sharing additional news about market growth opportunities over the course of the year."

This rapid expansion of the Life Cider brand in locations around its Utah headquarters underscores the Company's commitment to establish a strong, local footprint and bring the unique health benefits of its functional beverage to a growing customer base.

Life Cider's impressive momentum began under a year ago when the Company was named a finalist at BevNET's 2023 New Beverage Showdown, the leading industry competition for beverage brands. Since its top finish at the competition, Life Cider has received an influx of interest from regional and national retailers, brokers, and distributors. Life Cider has also received investments from NFL players, and endorsements from coaches, nutritionists, and trainers, allowing the brand to scale at a rapid pace.

Life Cider, a sparkling apple cider vinegar beverage, has one full tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar (ACV), expertly blended with natural lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with raw honey, monk fruit, and organic erythritol for a tangy, tart, and sweet flavor sensation. Plus, Life Cider is packed with 100% of the FDA-recommended daily allowance (RDA) of immune boosting vitamins C, D3, and Zinc, as well as a 500% RDA super-dose of vitamin B12 to support mental clarity, focus, and sustained natural energy. ACV is known to support multiple wellness benefits, including helping reduce blood sugar spikes after eating, improving nutrition absorption, and even reducing acid reflux.

Available in five flavors, Life Cider is currently sold in a rapidly growing number of retailers across the country. To see where Life Cider is available for purchase near you, visit: https://lifecider.com/.

Life Cider X Harmons Availability

May 13, 2024 - Bangerter Crossing: 125 E 13800 South, Draper, UT 84020

- Bangerter Crossing: 125 E 13800 South, 84020 May 20, 2024 - Brickyard: 3270 S 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

84106 May 22, 2024 - Station Park: 200 N. Station Parkway, Farmington , UT 84025

, UT 84025 May 23, 2024 - City Creek: 135 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

84111 May 29, 2024 - Traverse Mountain: 1750 Traverse Parkway, Lehi, Utah 84043

84043 May 30, 2024 - Orem : 870 E 800 North: Orem, UT 84097

: 870 E 800 North: 84097 May 31, 2024 - 7th Street ( Midvale ): 7755 S 700 East, Midvale, UT 84047

): 7755 S 700 East, 84047 June 3, 2024 - Roy : 5370 S 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067

- : 5370 S 1900 West, 84067 June 5, 2024 - St. George : 1189 E 700 South, St. George, UT 84790

- : 1189 E 700 South, 84790 June 6, 2024 - Santa Clara : 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara, UT 84765

- : 3520 Pioneer Parkway, 84765 June 10, 2024 - Draper : 672 E 11400 South, Draper, UT 84020

: 672 E 11400 South, 84020 June 12, 2024 - Mountain View Village: 13330 S. Kestrel Range Rd., Riverton, UT 84096

84096 June 13, 2024 - Taylorsville : 5454 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123

: 5454 S. Redwood Road, 84123 June 14, 2024 - Cougar: 4872 W 6200 South, Kearns, UT 84081

84081 June 17, 2024 - The District: 11453 South Parkway Plaza, South Jordan, UT 84095

84095 June 19, 2024 - South Jordan : 10507 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, UT 84095

: 10507 S. Redwood Road, 84095 June 20, 2024 - West Valley: 3955 W 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84120

84120 June 21, 2024 - Holladay Market : 4675 S Holladay Blvd., Holladay, UT 84117

: 4675 S Holladay Blvd., 84117 June 24, 2024 - Daybreak: 4727 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, Utah 84009

84009 June 26, 2024 - Emigration Market: 1706 E 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

About Life Cider

Life Cider is a revolutionary functional beverage created by Jon Pierre Francia. Made with additional vitamins and minerals, it offers a refreshing and palatable alternative to drinking traditional apple cider vinegar. Life Cider provides numerous health benefits, including increased energy, enhanced insulin sensitivity, heightened satiety, and anti-inflammatory properties. . Manufactured in Salt Lake City, Utah, Life Cider aims to promote overall well-being and improve the lives of individuals seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Media Contact

Zach Kadletz, Anna Rutter, Life Cider, 1 949-574-3860, [email protected]

SOURCE Life Cider