Life Coach Writes New Practical Guidebook Created to Bring More Meaning and Purpose to Life

"There are a lot of people living in a rut or lost in direction after the pandemic," Warren said. "I want my guidebook to be a new wave of positivity to my readers, allowing an opportunity to better themselves and their life."

Claiming that introspection can lead to an understanding of personal challenges, Warren encourages his readers to delve into critical thinking when reviewing the guidebook prompts, developed to help readers evolve their problem-solving skills and find solutions.

"I want to help everyday people find their missing puzzle piece," Warren said. "Introspective questions often touch on emotions and feelings. By exploring their emotions, the reader can grow their emotional intelligence, leading to an opportunity for improvement in themselves, relationships, and lifestyle."

"YOUR HIGHER SELF: A Practical Guide to Bringing More Meaning and Purpose to Life"

By Stephen Warren

ISBN: 9798765240779 (softcover); 9798765240786 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stephen Warren is the author of two fiction novels, "VOYAGE OVER THE EDGE" and "WICKED GREED". When he isn't writing, Warren is a life coach or immersed in photo art, displayed in several galleries and stores. He is splitting his time in Tampa, Fla., and Murphy, N.C. To learn more, please visit http://ourlifepurpose.com/.

