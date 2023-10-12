Life Cycle Power Leads the Charge with 900MW Under Contract Amidst Growing Electric Grid Challenges

Adopting new technologies for mobile high-power density packages, Life Cycle has quickly become a leader in the space. The market needed this solution and competitors emulating our business model attests to our success. - Geoff Bland, VP of Commercial operations, Life Cycle Power Tweet this

In these trying times, contract power providers like Life Cycle Power have emerged as a beacon of hope. Offering ground-breaking mobile turbine technology, Life Cycle Power has established itself as a forerunner in the industry, consistently rising to meet the ever-evolving power needs of the nation.

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Geoff Bland, VP of Commercial Operations at Life Cycle Power, commented, "As an early adopter of the new technologies that allow extreme mobility of high power density packages, Life Cycle has quickly become a leader in the space. The market has been craving a solution of this caliber, and the fact that competitors are now trying to emulate our business model speaks volumes about our success."

Currently, Life Cycle Power boasts ownership and operations of over 1 gigawatt (GW) of multi-fuel capable power packages. These diverse packages vary in capacity, ranging from a nimble 5MW to a robust 56MW. Their flexibility and adaptability underscore the company's commitment to providing tailored power solutions that address the unique challenges of today's electric grid landscape.

In a world where adaptability and innovation are paramount, Life Cycle Power's recent 900MW landmark is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to their unwavering dedication to leading the charge in the face of adversity. As the U.S. electric grid continues to evolve, stakeholders can take solace in knowing that forward-thinking providers like Life Cycle Power are on the front lines, ready to deliver.

**About Life Cycle Power**

Life Cycle Power is a pioneer in the realm of microgrid solutions, specializing in mobile gas turbine power generation packages. Their dedication to innovation and adaptability has positioned them as industry leaders, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable energy future for all.

