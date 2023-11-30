Life Elements Collab for Uncommon Goods Creates a Sensual Shower Gift Set for an Affair to Remember

Life Elements + Hukka @ Uncommon Goods

ATASCADERO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Elements + Hukka Sensual Shower Gift Set for Uncommon Goods is a simply sublime affair featuring Life Element's Shower Steamers & Body Oil with Hukka's Finnish Soapstone Massage Tool. Elevating an opportunity to connect with a partner, this Sensual Shower Gift Set carries essential components to engage the senses and create a relaxing, romantic mood.

Life Elements eucalyptus scented Shower Steamers provide a cascade of steamy shower goodness while the honey-based, unscented, Body Oil soothes skin leaving it restored and supple. Hukka's handcrafted Massage Tool is made from 100% Finnish Soapstone for a hot or cold touch to relax muscles or ignite passion.

Whether seeking to destress after a long day or set the scene for an amourous interlude, Life Elements + Hukka Sensual Shower Gift Set for Uncommon Goods blends aromas with therapeutic properties to add a spicy spa-like experience that inspires relationship goals.

The Sensual Shower Gift Set may be purchased for $58

@ https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/sensual-shower-gift-set

About Life Elements

Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men's Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com

About Hukka Design

Hukka Design crafts and manufactures durable wellness, sauna, cooking and home decor products from 2.8 billion years old natural stone with over 30 years of expertise. Take a glimpse at some of our unique items below. https://hukka.fi

About Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods, LLC is a Brooklyn-based, privately held, American online and catalog retailer, founded in 1999. The Uncommon Goods website launched in July, 2000. www.uncommongoods.com

