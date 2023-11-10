Life Elements' Releases New Intimacy Oil Sensual. Sexy. Sensational

Life Elements is championing healthy intercourse while spicing up the bedroom with the release of their new Life Elements Sensual Intimacy Oil.

ATASCADERO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Elements is championing healthy intercourse while spicing up the bedroom with the release of their new Life Elements Sensual Intimacy Oil. Formulated to support sexual wellness in intimate experiences, Life Elements Intimacy Oil elevates sensual encounters with smooth, heightened, and prolonged sexual expression.

Comprised of nature-based, highly effective, ingredients including organic broad-spectrum CBD and Damiana, a known aphrodisiac, this scentless, oil-based product provides a non-irritating, longer-lasting glide. Unlike water-based products or those that are infused with essential oils or flavoring agents, Life Elements Intimacy Oil uses coconut-derived oil as a base. This formulation is better suited to maintain vaginal pH balance, takes longer to dry out, and can mitigate intimacy challenges associated with vaginal dryness and tenderness.

According to Martha Van Inwegen, Founder of Life Elements, "Women want to feel sexy and healthy. Our natural and pH-balanced Intimacy Oil is specifically hand-crafted to delicately lubricate the anatomy of the female genitals. The feedback from our many euphoric testers indicates that we are on to something, and we are excited to release our new Sensual Intimacy Oil as a sensational game-changer."

Retailing at $48 Life Elements Sensual Intimacy Oil can be purchased online @

https://lifeelements.com/products/sensual-intimacy-oil

Life Elements Intimacy Oil has undergone extensive product testing and has been tested by reputable, third-party labs to prove CBD potency. Please note It is not to be used with latex.

About Life Elements

Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men's Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com

