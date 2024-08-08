Life is Good® and FOODMARK, Inc. Make Optimism History: Launch Positively Premium Ice Cream

Life is Good releases seven mouth-watering ice cream flavors, including Vermont Maple Cream, Chunky Chocolate Mousse, Deep Purple Cow, and Peanut Butter Paradise. Post this

The debut launch features seven mouth-watering flavors, including Vermont Maple Cream, Chunky Chocolate Mousse, Deep Purple Cow, and Peanut Butter Paradise.

"Since the earliest days of Life is Good, we've celebrated ice cream as a simple pleasure on our tee shirts," said Life is Good President Tom Hassell. "Enjoying ice cream with friends and family is a timeless activity and we are thrilled to launch Life is Good Ice Cream for our community's enjoyment."

"What says 'Life is Good' better than creamy, delicious ice cream?" asks Life is Good President Tom Hassell. "Our community loves relaxing with friends and family, and Life is Good Ice Cream perfectly complements this experience."

Every pint container will showcase the iconic smile of Life is Good's mascot, Jake, whose infectious grin was printed on the very first tee sold in 1994 and has since become a beacon of spreading the power of optimism for over three decades.

This marks Life is Good's first venture into the category, paving the way for what promises to be a very sweet partnership.

"We are excited to partner with industry expert FOODMARK to launch these seven great flavors…and have seven more queued up for future release!" Hassell revealed.

"We absolutely love everything about what the Life is Good brand stands for and how the team works tirelessly to spread optimism and positivity," said Lee Gavris, owner of FOODMARK. The work being done at Playmaker Project is incredible. It's an honor to partner with Life is Good to spread more fun and kindness with this launch of amazing ice cream!"

Life is Good Ice Cream is available now at Price Chopper for $6.99/pint and will soon be available at Market Basket. Life is Good ice cream will soon be found at independent retailers in several Southeastern states and Northern New England (including some Life is Good stores).

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About FOODMARK, Inc:

Based out of Boston, MA, FOODMARK, Inc is a leading innovator in the retail grocery industry, specializing in dairy and frozen products. They are dedicated to creating long-lasting growth for your brand while redefining how people experience food. FOODMARK, Inc. offers a range of services, including product development, sales, and marketing that cater to the diverse needs of their clients. From quick meal solutions to delicious desserts, FOODMARK, Inc. is committed to delivering exceptional experiences while positively impacting the way people eat. Learn more about FOODMARK, Inc. at www.foodmark.com

