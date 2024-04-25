Life is Good® and KFC® Launch Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Life is Good is teaming up with KFC to create a limited-edition capsule collection. Post this

"Our community loves nothing more than to share a good meal with friends," said Life is Good president Tom Hassell, "and KFC is a great way to gather friends and family for a picnic outside. Through this partnership, Life is Good will blend our positive art and message with the KFC brand. We're happy to work with this iconic brand and are excited to remind our customers that 'life is finger lickin' good.'"

The collection of premium tees and hats features Jake, Life is Good's beloved mascot, and the KFC timeless red-and-white-striped bucket. Each will showcase five unique art styles on a range of colorways that capture the brands' shared mission to celebrate the good. Tongue-in-cheek captions are featured on the tees, all while highlighting the iconic KFC offerings.

"KFC is all about sharing the joy of our Original Recipe® with loved ones," said Anna Faktorovich, VP of brand management, KFC U.S. "Food is such an integral part of connecting with others and making memories, which is why we teamed up with Life is Good, a brand that's all about enjoying life, for an exclusive 'Life is Finger Lickin' Good' line."

The new Life is Good x KFC apparel collection is available starting today on KFCShop.com and lifeisgood.com.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About KFC®

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Life is Good