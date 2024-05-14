Life is Good® and McCormick® Grill Mates® Launch New Giftable Grilling Box

"Life is Good has featured grilling in our graphics for decades," said Life is Good president Tom Hassell. "Our community has always loved spending time outside with family and friends, and a good, old-fashioned barbeque is the perfect way to do that." Post this

"Life is Good has featured grilling in our graphics for decades," said Life is Good president Tom Hassell. "Our community has always loved spending time outside with family and friends, and a good, old-fashioned barbeque is the perfect way to do that. We're excited to give our customers another reason to gather around a picnic table this summer by partnering with America's number one grilling seasoning brand, McCormick Grill Mates."

The custom tee included in the box features Life is Good's iconic mascots, Jake and Rocket "Grillin' and Chillin'" at a barbeque enjoying time outdoors. Four additional styles in various colors, all featuring the high-quality craftsmanship of Life is Good, are available for purchase on the Life is Good and McCormick websites.

Each box contains: one custom co-branded Life is Good x McCormick Grill Mates tee, a "Good Vibes" Life is Good sticker, Grill Mates grilling utensils (fork, tongs, and a spatula), Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning, and Grill Mates Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning. The box retails for $59.50 USD and can be purchased at LifeisGood.com and shop.mccormick.com.

About Life is Good

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

