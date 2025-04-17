Life is Good® Upgrades Customer Experience with New Shopify Website and a Fresh New Look

"The simultaneous upgrade of our website and introduction of our refreshed branding marks an important milestone in the evolution of the brand," said Tom Hassell, President of Life is Good. "We're excited to introduce our customers to this elevated experience." Post this

Life is Good's new color palette and logomark are featured prominently on their all-new website. The site implements a faster, smoother, and all-around better interface, making it easier for customers to explore and purchase from Life is Good's expanding collection of apparel and accessories. Offering accelerated checkout with ShopPay, AI-powered chat, and free returns and exchanges, Life is Good now gives customers an enhanced way to shop.

"The simultaneous upgrade of our website and introduction of our refreshed branding marks an important milestone in the evolution of the brand," said Tom Hassell, President of Life is Good. "We're excited to introduce our customers to this elevated experience."

To explain the significance of the dragon and the brand's evolution, founders Bert and John Jacobs have shared a special video message on the Life is Good website. The video provides insight into the inspiration behind the new logomark and offers a closer look at the brand's continued mission to spread optimism in a meaningful way.

For more details, visit LifeIsGood.com.

About Life is Good

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

