Life is Good® Upgrades Customer Experience with New Shopify Website and a Fresh New Look

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life is Good®, the positive lifestyle brand known for spreading optimism through its casual clothing and more, is thrilled to reveal a brand refresh, including a new color palette, photography direction, and most notably, a new dragon logomark. This new symbol is a tribute to the fierce love, playful imagination, and resilient optimism of Joan Jacobs, the mother of Life is Good founders Bert and John Jacobs.
While raising six kids in a small, chaotic home on a tight budget, Joan found joy through art, music, physical play, and creative storytelling. She transmitted that joy to her kids and showed them that optimism is a brave choice we can make every day – especially in the face of adversity. The dragon represents that unique balance of strength and playfulness that has defined Life is Good since its inception in 1994. As the Jacobs brothers put it simply, "Our mother taught us that positive energy is powerful energy."
Life is Good's new color palette and logomark are featured prominently on their all-new website. The site implements a faster, smoother, and all-around better interface, making it easier for customers to explore and purchase from Life is Good's expanding collection of apparel and accessories. Offering accelerated checkout with ShopPay, AI-powered chat, and free returns and exchanges, Life is Good now gives customers an enhanced way to shop.
"The simultaneous upgrade of our website and introduction of our refreshed branding marks an important milestone in the evolution of the brand," said Tom Hassell, President of Life is Good. "We're excited to introduce our customers to this elevated experience."
To explain the significance of the dragon and the brand's evolution, founders Bert and John Jacobs have shared a special video message on the Life is Good website. The video provides insight into the inspiration behind the new logomark and offers a closer look at the brand's continued mission to spread optimism in a meaningful way.
About Life is Good
Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
