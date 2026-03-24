Life Legally Single™ Launches Freedom Tax Calculator and $1,111 Singles Tax Refund

"For too long, the American financial system has been designed for married households," said Jennifer Williams, founder of Life Legally Single™. "With more than 130 million Americans navigating life on their own, the 'Singles Tax' is no longer just personal — it's systemic." Post this

The Freedom Tax Calculator™ estimates the combined financial impact of tax disparities and higher cost-of-living expenses that can affect unmarried households.

Calculate your Freedom Tax here: https://legallysingle.com/freedom-tax-calculator

Life Legally Single expects tens of thousands of Americans to calculate their Freedom Tax before the April 15 filing deadline.

"At Life Legally Single™, we believe the freedom of self-partnership should never come with a financial disadvantage," said Jennifer Williams, founder of Life Legally Single. We built the Freedom Tax Calculator to help people see the hidden Singles Tax faced by unmarried Americans — and this tax season we're giving $1,111 back to one single American."

THE $1,111 SINGLES TAX REFUND

To celebrate the launch of the Freedom Tax Calculator™ — and to turn individual data into a collective national signal — Life Legally Single has launched the $1,111 Singles Tax Refund, running now through April 15, 2026.

How it works:

Individuals visit the Freedom Tax Calculator and calculate their personal Freedom Tax estimate

Participants enter the Singles Tax Refund using their calculated number

The 11,111th verified entrant will receive $1,111

Participants are invited to share their results on social media, contributing to a live counter tracking the total Freedom Tax calculated by users nationwide

The result: individual financial awareness that becomes a broader economic conversation.

"We chose $1,111 and the 11,111th entrant intentionally," Williams said. "The number one represents independence, freedom, and the power of living life on your own terms."

As leading singlehood expert Dr. Bella DePaulo, author of Single at Heart, has written:

"One is a whole number."

MORE THAN A GIVEAWAY — A NATIONAL CONVERSATION

The Singles Tax Refund campaign is the first step in a broader effort to bring the legal and financial realities of single life into mainstream economic discussion.

Married couples in the United States receive more than 1,100 federal legal benefits and protections not available to single adults — including Social Security survivor benefits, spousal health insurance eligibility, hospital visitation rights, and inheritance protections.

"For too long, the American financial system has been designed for a two-income, married-filing-jointly world," Williams said. "But with over 130 million Americans now navigating life on their own, the 'Singles Tax' is no longer just a personal burden — it's a systemic oversight. We built the Freedom Tax Calculator and the UnWedded Wallet™ financial ecosystem to give singles the transparency and tools to build wealth and power on their own terms."

ABOUT LIFE LEGALLY SINGLE™

Life Legally Single™ is a lifestyle technology platform built for the intentionally single generation.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the platform provides coaching, legal insights, financial tools, and community for the 130+ million unmarried adults in America.

The Freedom Tax Calculator™ is part of UnWedded Wallet™, a financial resource hub designed to help singles build independence, wealth, and long-term financial security.

Single life isn't a placeholder. Being single is a power move™

MEDIA CONTACT

Life Legally Single™

[email protected]

https://legallysingle.com

@LifeLegallySingle

575 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10017

The Singles Tax Refund runs March 11 – April 15, 2026.

No purchase necessary. Visit https://legallysingle.com for full terms and conditions.

Media Contact

Jennifer Williams, Life Legally Single, 1 917-300-9753, [email protected], https://legallysingle.com/

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SOURCE Life Legally Single