Life Legally Single Releases 2025 Platform Preview, Announces Partnership With Dr. Bella DePaulo

Introducing the Life Legally Single Platform Preview:

In addition to the four new AI tools below, Life Legally Single's 2025 preview launches with Single Bells Shop — a hand-curated, Amazon Storefront holiday marketplace for singles, featuring gifts, rituals, and solo-celebration essentials designed to make the season empowering, not isolating.

aiLIFE Coach™ v2 (Private Beta) A first-of-its-kind AI system designed to support the emotional, logistical, and lifestyle needs of single adults—built with the belief that single life deserves its own intelligence layer. Version 2 remains in private beta and invite-only.





GlowOmeter™ (Beta) A science-based calibration tool measuring Mind-Body-Heart-Glow (MBHG). GlowOmeter™ identifies a user's emotional and energetic state, serving as the foundation for personalized guidance across the platform.





GlowMapper™ (Beta) A personalized solo-travel matcher that uses behavioral and emotional indicators to recommend destinations based on a user's current mind, body, energy, and vibe.





Datebase™ (Beta) + Dating App Directory A lifestyle-contextual dating-app matcher that aligns users with the platforms best suited to their relationship intentions, daily rhythms, safety priorities, and emotional energy—powered by GlowOmeter™ and GloType™ inputs.

A Partnership With Dr. Bella DePaulo: The Single at Heart Quiz With the launch of the platform preview, Life Legally Single announces a partnership with Dr. Bella DePaulo—the leading academic voice on single life and author of Single at Heart.

Her decades of research and her signature Single at Heart Quiz now integrate directly into the Life Legally Single platform, giving members a research-backed way to understand whether single life aligns with their natural disposition.

"It's an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Dr. Bella DePaulo, whose work has fundamentally shaped how the world understands single life," said Jennifer Williams, cofounder of Life Legally Single. "Her Single at Heart Quiz gives our members a research-backed way to understand how single life aligns with their truest self."

A Platform Built Around Single Life as a Lifestyle, not a limitation, Life Legally Single positions singlehood as a legitimate, empowered, identity-defining way of living. The platform blends behavioral science, emotional wellness, solo-living research, and AI-powered personalization to create a supportive ecosystem that reflects how millions of single adults actually live, choose, and thrive.

With the 2025 preview, Life Legally Single introduces a new category: Single Lifestyle Technology — tools designed not to help people "get unsingle," but to live more fully, confidently, and intentionally in their single lives.

Availability:

The platform preview is now live. Beta versions of GlowOmeter™, GlowMapper™, and Datebase™ are accessible immediately. Users can join the platform at legallysingle.com to get invite-only access to upcoming releases of aiLIFE Coach™ v2.

About Life Legally Single Life Legally Single is the first AI-powered lifestyle platform designed exclusively for single adults. Built on the proprietary aiLIFE Coach™, the OpenAI-powered engine powers a suite of tools and experiences — including GlowOmeter™, GlowMapper™, Datebase™, and Dr. Bella DePaulo's Single at Heart Quiz — all engineered to support the rising Solo Economy. The company's mission is to empower single adults to live fully, confidently, and without apology.

