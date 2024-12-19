"Life Legally Single Unwraps My aiLIFE Coach™ Beta to Help Singles Answer 'Why Are You Single?' This Holiday Season"

"With over 23,000 people already on the waitlist since launching on social media yesterday, it's clear there's a demand for a platform that empowers singles to live fulfilling lives free from societal pressures, especially during the holidays." Post this

Unlike traditional dating apps, Life Legally Single celebrates and supports Singlehood as a fulfilling and independent lifestyle choice. My aiLIFE Coach™ provides personalized insights, humor, and inspiration, helping users embrace their single status and turn awkward conversations into moments of self-assurance.

"The beta launch of My aiLIFE Coach™ marks a significant step in redefining Singlehood," said Jennifer Williams, Digital Brand Officer at Life Legally Single. "With over 23,000 people already on the waitlist since launching on social media yesterday, it's clear there's a demand for a platform that empowers singles to live fulfilling lives free from societal pressures, especially during the holidays."

How It Works: To access My aiLIFE Coach™, users can request an invite code by joining the waitlist at https://legallysingle.com/. With an invite code, users can explore AI-powered features designed to:

Prepare them for tricky questions like "Why are you single?"

Offer personalized advice and New Year's resolutions for embracing Singlehood.

Celebrate their independence with uplifting and insightful guidance.

Celebrate a New Era of Singlehood.

The My aiLIFE Coach™ beta launch is part of Life Legally Single's broader mission to redefine Singlehood and empower singles with the tools to live their best lives. For launch updates and a preview of My aiLIFE Coach™, follow Life Legally Single on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lifelegallysingle/ and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifelegallysingle.

About Life Legally Single: Life Legally Single is the first non-dating platform built to celebrate and empower Singlehood. By providing tools, insights, and community support, the platform encourages singles to embrace their independence and thrive in every aspect of single life.

