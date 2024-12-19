"Life Legally Single Unwraps My aiLIFE Coach™ Beta to Help Singles Answer 'Why Are You Single?' This Holiday Season"

Life Legally Single, the first non-dating platform dedicated to empowering singlehood, has officially launched the beta version of its innovative AI tool, My aiLIFE Coach™, just in time for the holiday season. This groundbreaking platform helps singles confidently prepare for the often-dreaded question, "Why are you single?" during holiday gatherings. Unlike traditional dating apps, Life Legally Single focuses on celebrating and supporting the single lifestyle, offering a unique space for personal growth, empowerment, and independence. My aiLIFE Coach™ provides personalized insights, humor, and inspiration, helping users embrace their single status while turning awkward conversations into moments of self-assurance and positivity. The beta launch marks a significant step in redefining Singlehood, providing a fresh perspective on living a fulfilling life without societal pressures.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Legally Single Launches My aiLIFE Coach™ Beta: Empowering Singles to Answer 'Why Are You Single?' This Holiday Season
Just in time for the holidays and the anticipation of a fresh start in 2025, Life Legally Single, the first non-dating platform built to empower Singlehood, is officially unveiling the private beta version of its proprietary, OpenAI-powered tool, **My aiLIFE Coach™. ** The prototype application is uniquely designed to help singles confidently address the often-awkward question, "Why are you still single?" during holiday gatherings, while redefining Singlehood as an empowering lifestyle choice. Since launching on social media yesterday, the platform has already attracted over 23,000 signups to its waitlist.
Unlike traditional dating apps, Life Legally Single celebrates and supports Singlehood as a fulfilling and independent lifestyle choice. My aiLIFE Coach™ provides personalized insights, humor, and inspiration, helping users embrace their single status and turn awkward conversations into moments of self-assurance.
"The beta launch of My aiLIFE Coach™ marks a significant step in redefining Singlehood," said Jennifer Williams, Digital Brand Officer at Life Legally Single. "With over 23,000 people already on the waitlist since launching on social media yesterday, it's clear there's a demand for a platform that empowers singles to live fulfilling lives free from societal pressures, especially during the holidays."
How It Works: To access My aiLIFE Coach™, users can request an invite code by joining the waitlist at https://legallysingle.com/. With an invite code, users can explore AI-powered features designed to:
- Prepare them for tricky questions like "Why are you single?"
- Offer personalized advice and New Year's resolutions for embracing Singlehood.
- Celebrate their independence with uplifting and insightful guidance.
Celebrate a New Era of Singlehood.
The My aiLIFE Coach™ beta launch is part of Life Legally Single's broader mission to redefine Singlehood and empower singles with the tools to live their best lives. For launch updates and a preview of My aiLIFE Coach™, follow Life Legally Single on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lifelegallysingle/ and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifelegallysingle.
About Life Legally Single: Life Legally Single is the first non-dating platform built to celebrate and empower Singlehood. By providing tools, insights, and community support, the platform encourages singles to embrace their independence and thrive in every aspect of single life.
